Winter Spring Summer or Fall ending explained: Do Remi and Barnes reunite?

Winter Spring Summer or Fall is a coming-of-age romantic drama that follows the changing relationship between Remi Aguilar, played by Jenna Ortega, and Barnes Hawthorne, played by Percy Hynes White. The film uses the passing of seasons to mirror the evolution of their connection, from a tentative start to a passionate summer and a complicated fall. The film premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 6, 2024, and was released digitally on April 25, 2025.

Spoiler ahead: The article contains major spoilers for Winter Spring Summer or Fall

The Winter Spring Summer or Fall's ending resolves the central question by showing whether Remi and Barnes ultimately find their way back to each other. After months of uncertainty, arguments, and separation, the two do reconcile in the final act. The film closes with Barnes surprising Remi outside her Harvard dorm and the two sharing a kiss. Their story does not end with certainty about the future, but with the possibility of giving love a second chance.

Winter Spring Summer or Fall: Barnes notices Remi after her fellowship interview

The film opens in winter with Barnes spending time with his friend PJ when he notices Remi across the street after her Google Fellowship interview. Their paths cross again on a train bound for New York. Remi is touring Columbia University, while Barnes is heading to a concert. They strike up a conversation, during which Remi shares her goal of studying law at Harvard while Barnes admits he is taking an unstructured gap year.

Despite their differences, they connect over music when Barnes shares his Talking Heads playlist. Remi offers suggestions for how he could use his gap year, including volunteering to save sea turtles. Barnes is drawn to her, but when he asks her out for a date, she is injured in a bike accident and ends up in the hospital. There, she declines his invitation, explaining that he is not the right person for her at that time.

Winter Spring Summer or Fall: Reconnecting at prom

The story picks up in spring at prom. Remi’s date leaves her, and Barnes also finds himself alone. They reconnect on the dance floor and later leave for sushi, where Barnes reveals personal details about his past, including growing up in Japan. Their evening ends with a kiss, and they agree to spend the summer together before Remi leaves for Harvard.

Summer is filled with warmth and closeness as their relationship deepens. Barnes begins considering volunteering in Costa Rica, an idea he first heard from Remi. However, conflict arises when Remi tells her parents about her own plan to volunteer before starting college. They react angrily, grounding her. Defying them, she sneaks out with Barnes, but the night ends in disaster. After a drunken car accident and a heated argument about Barnes’ lack of direction, their relationship falls apart.

Winter Spring Summer or Fall: Love, choice, and second chances

By autumn, Remi has begun at Harvard while Barnes tours with a band. Upon seeing on social media that Barnes is also in Boston, Remi meets and both confess to still having feelings for one another. They both acknowledge that their breakup could have been best for them.

This appears to be the end of their tale until Barnes changes his mind. Invigorated by his band members, he surprises Remi outside of her dorm with a serenade. She comes out, and the two share a kiss, representing their agreement to give their relationship another chance even if it is troubled.

Winter Spring Summer or Fall concludes by stating that choice is important in love. The characters go through setbacks, personal development, and clashing ambitions, yet their ultimate choice to come back together indicates that love is worth working towards even when the result is unclear. Remi and Barnes don't know everything, but they opt to go out and meet the future together.

