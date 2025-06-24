“You can’t pretend these things haven’t happened”- When Kate Winslet made her feelings clear about the police depiction in Mare of Easttown

In December 2021, The Guardian published an interview with Kate Winslet. It was conducted by Ryan Gilbey via phone from the actress's West Sussex home, focusing on her role in HBO’s Mare of Easttown. Winslet addressed the show’s portrayal of police, stating,

“You can’t pretend these things haven’t happened,”

Acknowledging real-world police misconduct, Gilbey asked if television should reflect incidents like the murders of George Floyd and Sarah Everard. This prompted Winslet’s quote about incorporating such issues in a potential second season.

They discussed her approach to playing Mare Sheehan and the show’s resonance during the pandemic, emphasizing her commitment to a realistic portrayal. Other topics included her friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio and her views on middle-aged women in media. The Oscar-winning actress also shared her experience filming Ammonite and her childhood television habits.

Kate Winslet’s career and Mare of Easttown’s realism

Kate Winslet’s career spans decades, earning seven Oscar nominations and a win in 2008 for The Reader. She secured Emmys for HBO’s Mildred Pierce and Mare of Easttown, where she portrayed DS Mare Sheehan, a detective navigating personal and professional challenges in a Philadelphia suburb. When Gilbey asked about the show’s gritty aesthetic, Winslet said,

“We were always saying on set: ‘That’s too TV. Keep it real.

To have a more authentic portrayal, the makers scuffed sneakers with a Brillo pad or rubbed Marmite into jeans for a worn look. Winslet insisted on an unpolished appearance for Mare, rejecting airbrushed publicity photos to maintain realism.

She noted the public’s surprise at her frumpy portrayal, questioning why a realistic female character was considered brave. The show’s car, littered with cereal crumbs, mirrored her own family vehicle, reflecting Mare’s chaotic life. During the pandemic, Winslet’s 2011 film Contagion gained popularity, leading her to create public health videos with co-stars like Matt Damon.

She filmed Ammonite before Mare of Easttown, playing palaeontologist Mary Anning with a brooding stillness that informed Mare’s reserved demeanor. The weekly release of Mare of Easttown led to audience discussions during lockdown, driven by its authentic community portrayal.

Personal insights and industry views

Kate Winslet "Lee" - Photocall - Source: Getty

Growing up in a working-class community in Reading, Winslet lived in a terraced house where thin walls meant neighbors’ lives intertwined. When Gilbey asked about her connection to Mare’s world, she said,

“I knew Mare and this world vividly.”

She explained her familiarity with tight-knit communities where gossip, like a neighbor’s political shift, sparked local debates. Winslet discussed her long-standing friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio, her Titanic co-star, when she was 21.

Gilbey’s question about their recent reunion prompted her to say,

“I couldn’t stop crying.”

When Gilbey asked about industry changes, Kate Winslet noted,

“Middle-aged women have long been underestimated, disrespected and disregarded in the film and television community, and now that’s changing.”

She said this to highlight the growing visibility of older actresses at the Emmys. She mentioned enjoying Ted Lasso with her husband and recalled childhood shows like Grange Hill. Kate Winslet also valued Mare of Easttown’s sensitive depiction of female characters, such as covering a body dummy between takes to show respect.

