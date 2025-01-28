You Hurt My Feelings: Full cast list explored

You Hurt My Feelings is a 2023 comedy-drama film written and directed by Nicole Holofcener. The story explores personal relationships and the role of honesty within them. Beth, a memoirist and creative writing teacher, is working on her first novel, while her husband, Don, a therapist, struggles with doubts about his career.

The plot takes a turn when Beth overhears Don admitting to her brother-in-law that he doesn't like her novel. This revelation challenges their marriage, sparking honest conversations about support and criticism. The film examines how people navigate criticism, expectations, and insecurities in both family and professional life.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and others star in You Hurt My Feelings

1) Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Beth

Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays Beth in You Hurt My Feelings, the central character and writer facing creative challenges and personal conflicts. Her character delves into themes of self-discovery and family relationships, forming the story's heart.

Louis-Dreyfus is known for her Emmy-winning role as Selina Meyer in Veep and her unforgettable portrayal of Elaine Benes in Seinfeld. Her filmography also includes critically acclaimed works like Enough Said and recent projects like You People.

2) Tobias Menzies as Don

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/A24)

Tobias Menzies portrays Don in You Hurt My Feelings, Beth’s husband and a therapist, who is struggling with his own insecurities. His character adds depth to the exploration of marital dynamics and emotional vulnerabilities.

Menzies is well-known for his role as Prince Philip in The Crown, for which he won an Emmy. He also earned recognition for his performances in Outlander and Game of Thrones, showcasing his talent in diverse and challenging roles.

3) Michaela Watkins as Sarah

Michaela Watkins takes on the role of Sarah in You Hurt My Feelings, Beth’s honest and supportive sister. Sarah offers a unique perspective on family relationships and plays a vital role in balancing humor and emotion within the story.

Watkins has made her mark in both comedy and drama, with notable appearances in Casual and The Unicorn. She has also acted in films like Brittany Runs a Marathon and The Way Back, earning praise for her versatility.

4) Arian Moayed as Mark

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/A24)

Arian Moayed plays Mark in You Hurt My Feelings, Sarah’s husband, whose interaction with Don becomes a turning point in the narrative. Mark’s character highlights the complexities of interpersonal relationships.

Moayed is best known for his portrayal of Stewy Hosseini in the hit series Succession. His other works include Inventing Anna and Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he displayed his ability to excel in varied roles.

5) Owen Teague as Eliot

Still from the movie (Image via YouTube/A24)

Owen Teague plays Eliot, Beth and Don’s son, who is grappling with his identity and the expectations placed upon him by his family. Eliot’s character brings a generational perspective to the family’s story.

Teague’s performances in The Stand and It (both the 2017 and 2019 adaptations) have been widely appreciated. He has also earned recognition for his roles in independent films like Montana Story, where his emotional depth stood out.

6) Jeannie Berlin as Georgia

Still from the movie (Image via YouTube/A24)

Jeannie Berlin portrays Georgia, the mother of Beth and Sarah, whose presence adds complexity to the family’s dynamics. Her character offers a glimpse into the siblings’ upbringing and familial tensions.

Berlin is best known for her Oscar-nominated role in The Heartbreak Kid (1972). Her more recent work includes appearances in Inherent Vice and the crime drama The Night Of, further solidifying her reputation.

7) Amber Tamblyn as Carolyn and David Cross as Jonathan

Amber Tamblyn as Carolyn and David Cross as Jonathan Amber Tamblyn and David Cross appear as Carolyn and Jonathan, a couple undergoing therapy with Don. Their story mirrors the film’s themes of communication challenges and marital struggles.

Tamblyn is widely recognized for her roles in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants series and Joan of Arcadia. She is also an accomplished author and filmmaker.

David Cross, on the other hand, is best remembered for his role as Tobias Fünke in Arrested Development. He has also been part of films like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and The Post.

You Hurt My Feelings: Supporting cast

Zach Cherry as Jim

Sarah Steele as Frankie

LaTanya Richardson Jackson as Sylvia

Sunita Mani as Dr. Allen

Deniz Akdeniz as Vince

Clara Wong as Ali

These supporting actors contribute to the broader narrative with impactful performances in secondary roles.

You Hurt My Feelings: Production & release

Principal photography for You Hurt My Feelings took place in May 2022 in New York City. Holofcener wanted to make the setting both natural and intimate, which was part of the theme of the story. The cinematographer for the film, Jeffrey Waldron, used an Arri Alexa Mini camera with Panavision Primo lenses to create a cinematic look that felt grounded.

A24 acquired the film's distribution rights at the 2021 American Film Market. Sundance Film Festival was where the movie was first presented on January 22, 2023, and then opened in theaters on May 26, 2023.

The movie enjoyed critical acclaim as far as script and performances go, with its critics hailing special mentions for Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies.

