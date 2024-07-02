Zack Snyder's Justice League may still get a theatrical release, here's what the director said 

Snyder Cut also referred to as Zack Snyder’s Justice League originally released on March 18, 2021, as an HBO Max Original. However, there is good news for Justice League fans as on July 2,2024, Zach Snyder teased on Vero saying -

"Want to see ZSJL on the big screen… Stay tuned for a date."

The official synopsis of Snyder's Cut reads as -

"In ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions..... Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Trending

Snyder's Cut starred Ben Affleck, Henry Cavil, Amy Adams, and Gal Gadot among many others. The film was dedicated to Autumn Snyder, the director's daughter, who died by suicide while Synder was creating the last phase of the Justice League.

Everything you need to know about Zack Snyder's Justice League

After Snyder’s adopted daughter Autumn passed away in 2017, he asked WB to hold the shoot because he planned out the entire DCEU since Man of Steel (2013) and wanted to even direct Justice League. However, he was later fired, as reported by Snyder himself.

Joss Whedon came to helm the project and finish Snyder’s fifth pending installment in the DCEU. The film had a theatrical release in 2017 and collected a total of $661.3 million against a budget of $300 million as per IMDb.

After the 2017 release, fans were not happy with Joss Whedon’s version of Justice League. He had rewrote and reshot most of the movie. The film did not get praised at the box office and currently holds an IMDb rating of 6.1/10 and has a 40% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes.

In 2020, theatres were inaccessible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that period, Zach Snyder re-shot the whole film with the same cast as demanded by fans worldwide. He also made the full cut of the original script in his Snyder vision and style.

Reshot it in his original vision, it premiered on HBO Max in 2021. Because the movies were still not accessible due to the pandemic, Zack Snyder's cut was a 242-minute masterpiece. It was praised by DCEU fans globally and currently holds an IMDb rating of 7.9/10 and has a 71% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes.

Both the Snyder Cut and Justice League (2017) have the same narrative and time period, however, DCEU fans preferred Zack Snyder over Whedon, which is evident from the ratings of the film and seeing popular demand. Snyder’s cut was an extended version of Justice League and has an aspect ratio of 4:3.

What was lacking in Joss Whedon’s Justice League that Zack Synder cut shot differently?

The 2017 Justice League fails in the final act. The three Mother Boxes form unity and the world is destroyed killing everything and forming the anti-life equation that Darkseid was looking for. But Flash runs and turns back time and gives the Justice League another chance in the Snyder Cut.

In Zack Snyder's Snyder Cut, after the Justice League defeats Steppenwolf, they send his beheaded body through a portal to Darkseid's planet. Darkseid crushes Steppenwolf's head, showing his disappointment, and has a brief face-off with the Justice League, foreshadowing future battles before the portal closes.

Then we cut to Batman’s dream about an apocalyptic earth after Darkseid conquers it where Joker gives the famous Snyder cuts dialogue and Superman finds the remaining Justice League and comes to kill them.

Later, Batman wakes up and finds out Calvin Swanwick who was a commander in the US military is the Martian Manhunter and he wants to join the Justice League as well. Although the result of the final acts for both films remains the same, the Snyder Cut remains more loyal to the Justice League and delves deeper into the story.

How to watch DC movies in order

Man of Steel (2013)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Suicide Squad (2016)

Wonder Woman (2017)

Justice League (2017)

Aquaman (2018)

Shazam! (2019)

Birds of Prey (2020)

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Zack Snyder's Justice League/ Snyder Cut (2021)

The Suicide Squad (2021)

Peacemaker (2022)

Black Adam (2022)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)

The Flash (2023)

Blue Beetle (2023)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)

Zack Snyder's Justice League now streaming on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback