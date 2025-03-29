5 most popular Scotty McCreery songs to listen right away

Scotty McCreery is an American country singer, who achieved fame and success after he won season 10 of American Idol in 2011. Known for his vocals, the singer released his first album Clear as Day, which was certified platinum in the US. The song I Love You This Big from this album gained widespread popularity.

Ad

His other albums include See You Tonight and Same Truck. His song Five More Minutes topped the Billboard charts. Other popular songs by the singer, which remained at the top of the charts include Damn Strait and You Time.

Viewers who may be interested to listen to soulful country numbers can check out the list below to catch up on some of Scotty’s most memorable songs.

You Time, Damn Strait, and other songs by Scotty McCreery that one needs to listen to

1) The Trouble with Girls

Ad

Trending

Still from the song (Image via Scotty McCreery Official)

A dramatic ballad, The Trouble with Girls is a single from McCreery, which is a part of his album, Clear as Day. The song is written by Chris Tompkins and Philip White.

Ad

The song is about the powerful effect that women and girls have on men and boys. It is from Scotty’s early days in his music career, when he recently won American Idol. The song has a soulful melody and a country vibe to it, and notably, Scotty’s future wife, Gabi Dugal, is also in the video.

2) Five More Minutes

Still from the song (Image via Scotty McCreery Official)

One of the more popular songs from Scotty, Five More Minutes earned the singer his first Billboard Country Airplay No 1 hit in 2018. The song is from the album Seasons Change.

Ad

Scotty wrote the song himself with help from Monty Criswell and Frank Rogers. The song is emotional and poignant as it is inspired by the death of McCreery’s grandfather. It explores the sense of longing to spend some more time with a beloved person. The song’s music video is emotional as it features clips of Scotty’s grandfather.

3) I Love You This Big

Still from the song (Image via Scotty McCreery)

The debut song of Scotty McCreery, I Love You This Big, is a country song from the singer’s album, Clear As Day. Written by Brett James, Ester Dean, Jay Saint Smith, and Lil’ Ronnie Jackson, the song was also performed by Scotty on the American Idol finale.

Ad

I Love You This Big is a country number and has backing vocals by Destinee and Paris. It is a feel-good song about love and has a serene melody. Scotty’s mother makes an appearance in the music video.

4) You Time

Still from the song (Image via Scotty McCreery)

The lead single from the album Same Truck, this country number is written by McCreery, Frank Rogers, and Aaron Eshuis. The song takes inspiration from Scotty's inability to spend with his wife Gabi as he was always on tours.

Ad

The song was Scotty’s fourth Country Airplay No 1. Hit and is a simple and melodic number about putting aside responsibilities to share some romantic time with one's partner. Compared to Scotty’s other songs, the song has a more upbeat tune and has a catchy melody.

5) Damn Strait

Still from the song (Image via Scotty McCreery)

Damn Strait is one of the most recognizable songs of Scotty McCreery, and it spent three weeks at the top of the Country Airplay chart. It is the fifth total and consecutive No 1 Country Airplay hit from Scotty.

Ad

The song is written by Trent Tomlinson and Jim Collins and is an ode to Scotty’s country inspiration, the singer, George Strait. The number is a aprt of McCreery’s album, Same Truck.

Damn Strait explores the universal theme of heartbreak and has a punchy melody and groove.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some of the most popular songs of Scotty McCreery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback