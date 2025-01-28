5 things to know about Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is a British-Albanian singer and songwriter who gave hits like Blow Your Mind (Mwah), New Rules, IDGAF, Be The One, Don't Start Now, Levitating, and many more to the pop music scene. She's been releasing chart-topping songs and albums since she signed a record deal with Warner Bros. Records in 2014. She was only 18 years old then.

Around a decade later, the pop star has received three Grammy trophies, including Best New Artist in 2019. She also has seven BRIT Awards, among many others, according to Warner Records. She's known for her distinctively husky voice and songs that somehow mix disco, pop, and club music that can make people sing and dance at the same time.

Her influence in music is so far-reaching that TIME magazine included her in the list of 100 most influential people in the world in 2024.

Trending

5 things you probably didn't know about Dua Lipa

1) She started her music career on YouTube

Performing with Cher (Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Fans might know Dua Lipa as the pop star they can hear on the radio or watch on stage in stadiums, but the singer-songwriter got her first break in music on YouTube.

While the platform wasn't the reason she was discovered, it did kickstart her music career. She started her musical venture by recording herself performing cover songs and uploading them on the platform when she was around 15 years old.

She recalled her YouTube heydays in an interview with Glamour Magazine UK, saying:

"When I was 15 I was posting covers online but it was never one of those things that went viral, it was more of a way for me to use it as a portfolio."

2) She once thought her two Guinness World Records was a fluke

At The Royal Albert Hall (Image via Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

Besides trophies from major music award bodies, Dua Lipa also has two Guinness World Records with her name on them. The first one was for "most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert by a solo female artist" for her Studio 2054 concert in 2020 and the "most monthly listeners on Spotify for a female artist."

However, when she was told about it, the singer-songwriter thought it was a "fluke." While on the Big Top 40 podcast in 2023, she was told about her two Guinness Records, and she replied:

"Maybe the Guinness Record thing was a fluke."

3) Dua Lipa was only granted an Albanian citizenship in 2022

At the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival (Image via Rick Kern/Getty Images)

While born to ethnically Albanian parents, Dua Lipa only received her Albanian citizenship in 2022. She was born in London, but she was raised with an awareness of her culture, and Albanian remained one of her first languages besides English.

Her family returned to Albania when she was 11, although it was only for a brief period for the pop star as she decided to return to London later on to pursue her music career. In 2022, Albanian president Bajram Begaj granted her Albanian citizenship for promoting the country through her music, per BBC.

4) She attended the school where famous British singers like Amy Winehouse went to

The Levitating hitmaker attended the prestigious Sylvia Young Theatre School as a part-time student. It was the same school that famous British musicians like Amy Winehouse attended full-time.

Per the school's alumni list, musicians like Rita Ora, Spice Girls' Emma Lee Bunton, and Tom Fletcher from the English pop band McFly, among many others, also studied there.

5) Dua Lipa thinks eye patches are "super important"

Besides her music, the singer-songwriter also has some beauty tips to share with her fans and followers, including an essential item that she calls "super important." In her In The Bag video for Vogue, published on YouTube on December 5, 2024, she revealed that undereye patches are something she couldn't live without, and her pick is from Augustinus Bader.

She said that undereye patches are "super important," especially with her travels and that they are something that she uses while on the plane.

Dua Lipa's anticipated third album, Radical Optimism, came out May 3, 2024. Rolling Stone has called it "pop bliss" and a "confident dance pop full" that is utterly Dua Lipa, per Warner Records' press release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback