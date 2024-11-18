"Add woman beater to his resume" — Internet reacts to Playboi Carti allegedly telling his crew to take a prankster's phone at ComplexCon

On November 18, 2024, the official X page for the No Jumper podcast posted a video of a fan alleging that Playboi Carti told his crew to take his phone and ordered them to beat up him and his girlfriend at Complex Con. The post said:

"A fan known for trolling celebrities claims that Playboi Carti told his crew to take his phone after he asked Carti to sign a picture of himself at ComplexCon. The fan alleges that Carti's entourage later beat up him and his girlfriend."

The video shows that the fan gave Carti a photo, which he took from inside his car, and then a person from the rapper's crew asked for the fan's phone. The video also shows that a crew personnel ran behind the fan's girlfriend. Further, the fan claimed that Carti's crew jumped him and his girlfriend because he did not like the picture he gave the rapper to sign.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Internet users were quick to react to the incident and took to X to express their opinions. Referring to Carti's arrest in February 2023 for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend, an X user tweeted:

"Add woman beater to his resume. His ego is fragile. I would've laughed."

Expand Tweet

"Carti is a weak fake gangster coward," an X user commented.

"The way he pulled the pic in for a closer look got me cryin😭😭😭😭😭 " another X user said.

"This dude sent his goons to attack someone over a picture? I can't believe people are actual fans of this guy... I never liked him myself." An internet user mentioned.

Commenting on the fan giving Playboi Carti a video of him wearing a wig, for which he was trolled by fans, several X users also called the prankster:

"He's known for "trolling celebrities" but gets upset when the same energy is given back? / F*k around, find out mf," an X user tweeted.

"Was bro hiding behind the fence recording while his girl was getting jumped 💀😭🤣 " another X user stated.

"deserved, play dumb games win dumb prizes," an internet user commented.

"That album going to be crazy": Playboi Carti comments collaborating with Kanye on new album

After finishing his performance at ComplexCon on November 16, 2024, Playboi Carti updated fans on his upcoming album I AM MUSIC. Telling fans about his collaboration with Kanye West on the album, Carti said:

"Shout out to Kanye, he over here making beats and sh*t. That album going to be crazy."

The rappers are working on a new album, which features a single called 2024, featuring productions from Ojivolta and Kanye West. The official music video is available on YouTube. According to Rap Up, Kanye West and Carti have previously worked on Go2DaMoon, Off The Grid, and CARNIVAL feat. Rich The Kid and Ty Dolla $ign.

Playboi Carti's upcoming album would be his first album since his Christmas 2020 release, Whole Lotta Red.

According to The Express Tribune, Playboi Carti hasn't commented on the video shared by the prankster. His team has also yet to comment on the allegations made against the rapper and his crew.

Apart from the allegations surrounding the rapper, he is also known to have rivalries with Ola Runt and Benji Blue Bills.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback