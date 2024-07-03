Ann Wilson net worth: Heart singer's fortune explored in wake of cancer diagnosis

Ann Wilson, who is a member of the rock band Heart, recently revealed on social media that she had to undergo surgery for cancer. As she was advised to rest for a year, Heart's ongoing Royal Flush Tour is postponed to an unspecified date.

Also known as Ann Dustin Wilson, she joined the band with her sister during the 70s. She also became a popular face for her solo career as she released four albums. Wilson's net worth currently stands at $18 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Ann shared a lengthy statement through her Instagram page on July 2, 2024, writing that the surgery was successful. She added that she would "undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy", which was recommended by a team of doctors.

Furthermore, Ann Wilson added a message for those who purchased the tour tickets and wrote:

"To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted & we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can. Thank you all for the support. This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing."

The comments section of the post was flooded with thousands of responses as her fans and other well-known faces from the industry sent their best wishes for recovery. One of them also wrote that everyone would wait for her until she was ready to perform on stage.

Ann Wilson has accumulated a lot of wealth from her career in the music industry

The San Diego, California native has built a huge fanbase over the years with her flawless singing skills. She is also an expert in other musical instruments.

Wilson is the owner of a luxurious property in Seattle which was purchased for $460,000 in 1980. It has several attractive features such as four bedrooms and bathrooms. The house was listed for sale around six years ago and it was sold for $4.32 million in 2019.

Ann Wilson developed an interest in singing when she was 15. Things were not so easy for her during her childhood days as she lost her brother Jacob in a car accident. The incident left a heavy impact on her and she decided to pursue a music career.

While speaking to Rockcellar Magazine in 2015, Wilson revealed that she spent a portion of her early life in Canada and said:

"I remember when I was living up there in Vancouver, the whole political scene at the time in the '70s was so anti-war in the States. There was so much turmoil and everyone was involved. But up in Canada where I lived, people would just sit in the pubs and sort of laughed about it; they didn't get involved, and I thought that was so refreshing somehow."

Ann Wilson enrolled at the Sammamish High School followed by Cornish College of the Arts. Starting from the 70s, she became a part of the Heart, along with her sister Nancy. While they continued a successful career with the group, Ann began releasing solo projects in 2007.

Her debut album, Hope & Glory, received a positive response with 12 songs in the soundtrack. She has three more albums under her credits, including Immortal, Fierce Bliss, and Another Door. Apart from her solo projects, Ann Wilson has appeared on the songs of other artists such as Mike Reno and Robin Zander.

