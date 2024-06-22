Bill Callahan announces live album 'Resuscitate!': Preorder, tracklist and everything to know

Bill Callahan has announced a new live album Resuscitate!, through his official website on June 20, 2024, and will come out on July 26, 2024. The singer elaborated on the album via a general press release on the day of the announcement:

"This is a live album that was taken from the tour for YTILAER. Songs tend to mutate after they’ve been recorded. These songs were mutating faster than usual. Like whatever happened to Bruce Banner in the lab—I knew these songs were about to get superpowers. As far as I was concerned, this change needed to be documented."

The singer continued in the press release:

"The best thing about documenting something is that it gives the creator permission to move on should they wish to move on. I usually prefer to move on. These songs were recorded in Chicago, America’s heart. And at one of the best clubs in the country—I try to only work with venues that are not entangled with Live Nation/Ticketmaster. Thalia Hall, baby. Stay free"

The album is currently available for pre-order from the official website. Pre-order prices are $10.99 for an FLAC Download file, 9.99 for an MP3 Download file, $12.00 for a Compact Disc, and $34.00 for a Double LP.

Bill Callahan's Resuscitate! tracklist and upcoming shows

Bill Callahan's Resuscitate! has a tracklist of 10 tracks:

First Bird

Coyotes

Keep Some Steady Friends Around

Partition

Drover

Pigeons

Everyway

Naked Souls

Natural Information

Planets

Bill Callahan has two shows at the Ancienne Belgique in Belgium, two shows at Button Factory in Dublin, Ireland, and several at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London, UK scheduled.

September 20, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgiqui

September 21, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgiqui

September 23, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Button Factory

September 24, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Button Factory

September 27, 2024 – London, UK at Institute of Contemporary Arts

September 28, 2024 – London, UK at Institute of Contemporary Arts

September 29, 2024 – London, UK at Institute of Contemporary Arts

September 30, 2024 – London, UK at Institute of Contemporary Arts

Bill Callahan's career: A brief overview

Bill Callahan started his career in the late 1980s, first releasing four tapes: Macramé Gunplay, Cow, A Table Setting, and Tired Tape Machine from 1988 to 1990. The singer's debut Sewn to the Sky in 1990 via Disaster Records followed these.

His debut marks the beginning of his career with the band name Smog. The singer released ten studio albums under the moniker, before switching to using his real name.

Speaking about his latest studio album, Ytilaer, with Pitchfork in an exclusive interview published on October 13, 2024, the singer elaborates on the autobiographical nature of his work, stating:

"Everything is autobiographical, as long as you permit me to be living hundreds of autobiographies at once. We have amazing control over our mindset, as people, and, to realize that, it’s a good way to feel better or more connected with yourself in the world.”

The singer continued,

“I think songwriting is somewhat similar, in that, as you’re writing, you’re making a little world up for four or five minutes that is true and autobiographical."

The singer ended with the thought:

But, there’s also, like, 100 other things that could’ve been written that would also have been true and autobiographical. That might seem contradictory to each other, but I think they’re all true, because humans are complex.”

Bill Callahan also composed the soundtrack for the 2013 independent drama film I Used to Be Darker by Mathew Porterfield. The film featured Deragh Campbell and Hannah Gross, among others.