Lil Baby not only released his album WHAM in January 2025, but a THCa product with the same name, and both his releases have been doing well, as per multiple reports. According to a report by Stop The Breaks dated January 16, 2025, the THCa strain has generated a whopping $30.4 million in sales within 15 days of its launch and has garnered more than 327,000 orders.

In addition to the THCa strain, Lil Baby's album WHAM was released on January 3, 2025. On January 14, 2025, Billboard reported that the album topped the Billboard 200 with 140,000 first-week units.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Netizens took to X to comment on the rapper earning massive profits from the THCa strain as an X user commented:

"Bro sold some mid weed and made 30m??? 😭😭"

Expand Tweet

"Selling Hemp, That’s Crazy Work..🤦🏻‍♂️" an X user commented

"The math not mathing here." another X user mentioned

"Made or profited? BIG difference." an internet user stated

"If you believe this, you are finished" another internet user said

Meanwhile, fans of the rapper expressed joy over the news of his venture doing well:

"He’s not just rapping; he’s building empires." an X user tweeted.

"$30M in sales doesn’t mean $30M in profit. Still impressive though." a netizen commented.

"Dang, Lil Baby! $30M in just 15 days? That's awesome! 🙌 "another netizen mentioned.

"That’s just their opinion"- Lil Baby comments on Kai Cenat's criticism over new album WHAM

While Lil Baby's latest release WHAM made it to Billboard 200, it received criticism from creators like Kai Cenat wherein the YouTuber dubbed the album disappointing and gave it a 6/10. In his interview with Complex dated January 15, 2025, the rapper addressed Cenat's criticism.

He said that he saw little clips of Kai Cenat's review and mentioned that people like him are younger so they won't understand artists like him. The rapper added that they have to "be a little older to really get it".

Additionally, Lil Baby elaborated on how the notion of there being an age demographic for his album has changed because he never thought there was an age demographic to rate music.

Seemingly commenting on Cenat and other streamers' negative reviews on WHAM, the rapper said:

"If it was a music person, then I'd probably be more interested. But the streamers and people who do reviews, that’s just their personal opinion. They know nothing about music for real."

The rapper added that he watches people posting a song they hate and still play the song, "making a whole ordeal about it". He said that such antics are a ploy to go viral or get a reaction, saying "people would do anything to get a reaction."

Concluding his comment on the album's criticism, Lil Baby said that he never watches another person's review of an album and rather listens to the album to form his own opinion.

In addition to Kai Cenat, DJ Akademiks also expressed discontent over the Close Friends rapper's latest album, saying that it didn't feel like the rapper made a comeback and rather sounded like someone without a country. However, the rapper hasn't commented on Akademiks' criticism yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback