“Candace Owen’s is a professional hater” — Internet reacts as Tina Knowles denies claim that Beyonce received $10 million for Harris endorsement

Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, defended her daughter against Candace Owens, sparking discussion on social media. After Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election, rumors began circulating about the money her campaign allegedly spent on celebrity endorsements. One rumor claimed that Beyonce was paid $10 million for her endorsement.

Political commentator Candace Owens addressed the rumor in a YouTube video posted on November 14, titled "Beyoncé Was Paid $10 million For A 3 Minute Endorsement?!" On November 16, Tina Knowles took to Instagram to call out Owens and media outlets corroborating the rumor. She shared a screenshot of Owens' now-deleted Instagram post promoting her video, which was flagged as false information, and wrote:

"The lie is that Beyonce was paid 10 million dollars to speak at a rally in Houston for Vice President Kamala Harris. When In Fact : Beyonce did not receive a penny for speaking at a Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harrris's Rally in Houston."

Tina Knowles further added that Beyonce paid for her and her team's flights. She claimed that people spreading the rumors were not only "lying and disrespecting" the singer but were also trying to discredit Vice President Kamala Harris. Tina Knowles asked:

"When does the lies and rumors stop? Of course you won't see this in the news !!!!!"

Social media users backed Beyonce's mother, with many calling out Candace Owens for her criticism of the singer. One Instagram user, @its.abdelgadir, wrote:

"Candace Owen’s is a professional hater. That’s crazy 😂"

Similar reactions followed as netizens cheered on Tina Knowles and corroborated what she had to say. John Legend, who also endorsed Harris, claimed that everyone who did so did it for free.

However, a slew of other social media users sided with Owens, claiming the singer was indeed paid and asked why she did not defend herself.

"I’m here as a mother"— Beyonce at Kamala Harris' Texas rally

Beyonce made an appearance at Kamala Harris' campaign rally in Houston, Texas, back on October 25. Introduced by Tina Knowles, the singer joined the stage with her former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland. Speaking at the rally, the singer said that they were at the "precipice of an enormous shift." She stated:

"I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother, a mother who cares about the world our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided. Our past, our present, our future merge to meet us here."

The singer asked attendees to imagine their daughters growing up without ceilings or limitations. She added:

"We’re all part of something much bigger. We must vote and we need you. It's time to sing a new song. A song that began 248 years ago. The old notes of downfall, discord, despair, no longer resonate. Our generations of loved ones before us are whispering a prophecy, a quest, a calling, an anthem."

After proclaiming that it was time for America to sing a new song of "dignity and opportunity," the singer welcomed "the next President of the United States," Kamala Harris, onto the stage. However, despite Harris' strong campaign, she lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump, who bagged 312 electoral votes compared to Harris' 226.

