Charli XCX and Lorde’s past feud explored as singers collaborate in “Girl, So Confusing” remix 

Charli XCX and Lorde have shocked the masses as the two have announced a collaboration on the remix version of Charli’s Girl, So Confusing. The remix version of the song features new vocals from Lorde, who briefly mentions their feud and how their insecurity fueled the whole fight.

In the song, Lorde sings:

"People say we're alike, they say we've got the same hair. It's you and me on a coin the industry loves to spin."

Charli XCX went on to sing about the other woman’s wish to see her “failing.” She also sang about awkward meetings with other singers where they both planned to collaborate; however, it never happened. Lorde sings in the remix:

"You always say, 'let's go out,' but then I cancel last minute. I was so lost in my head and scared to be in the pictures, because for the last couple years I've been avoiding my body. I tried to starve myself thinner, then I gained all the weight back. I was trapped in a hatred and your life seemed so awesome. I never thought for a second my voice was in your head."

Charli XCX released the initial version of the song on June 7, 2024, as a part of her album Brat. The album is Charli’s sixth studio album. It consists of 18 songs, including Sympathy is a Knife, Talk Talk, Von Dutch, Everything is Romantic, Mean Girls, I Think About It All The Time, Hello Goodbye, Guess, and even Spring Breakers.

The beef between Charli XCX and Lorde began in 2013

After Charli XCX and Lorde announced their collaboration, many social media users were surprised as they remembered the infamous feud between them. The fiasco started in 2013 when, in an interview with Rolling Stone UK, Charli XCX said:

“When ‘Royals’ came out, I was super jealous of the success that that song got, and that Ella (Lorde) got. You piece all of this stuff together in your brain, like: ‘She was into my music. She had big hair; I had big hair. She wore black lipstick; I once wore black lipstick.’ You create these parallels and think, ‘Well, that could have been me.’”

“But it couldn’t have because we’re completely different people. I wasn’t making music that sounded anything like ‘Royals.’ I think you just read what you want into it because you’re feeling insecure about your own work,” she added.

Since that interview, many grew skeptical about their differences and often addressed their feud. However, Charli XCX and Lorde always dismissed the rumors, saying they were on good terms. Furthermore, as Charli released her album, Brat, Lorde also took to Instagram and praised the singer:

“The only album I’ve ever presaved is out today… Charli just cooked this one different… So much grit, grace and skin in the game. I speak for all of us when I say it’s an honour to be moved, changed and gagged by her work. There is NO ONE like this b*tch.”

Meanwhile, social media users continue to talk about Girl, So Confusing. Even in the initial song, Charli XCX talks about being compared to another woman and simultaneously claims to admire her. Although the collaboration has left many netizens excited and happy, the two singers have not responded to the masses' reactions yet.