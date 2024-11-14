Complicated relationship between Diddy, Quincy Brown and AI B. Sure explored amid his post about his kids being weaponized against him

AI B. Sure appears to believe that his biological son, Quincy Brown, was being weaponized against him amid Diddy's ongoing legal case. On Tuesday, the singer-song producer shared a video on his Instagram story, which had the caption:

"Nothing breaks a dad more than more than seeing his love for his kids turned into a weapon against him."

AI B. Sure also added a facepalm emoji on the reel, with the hashtag #FreQuincy on it. Despite being his biological son, Brown was adopted by Diddy after AI B. Sure and Kim Porter's relationship ended, and the model got involved with Diddy.

The couple welcomed Quincy in 1991 but allegedly parted ways soon afterward. Porter then went on to date Diddy, who adopted Quincy as his own son. The rap mogul shared three more children with Porter - a son named Christian, and two twin daughters, Jessie and D'lila.

Quincy was adopted by Diddy when he was three

According to Metro UK, Diddy was in a relationship with Brown's mother, Kim Porter, throughout the 90s, and reportedly adopted Quincy "without a second thought," raising him as his own.

Brown said he saw the Bad Boy For Life rapper as someone he looked up to and appreciated as his father in his 2009 open letter, adding:

"He is the one who helped mold me into the person I am today and I will always try to live up to his expectations. He has always been supportive of me and I will forever love and respect him."

Quincy also told the media outlet ahead of Adoption Month that he was blessed and thankful to have "a complete family and that support system," adding:

"Just having a closeness with this family is what drives it all. It doesn’t have to be mum and biological dad, it could be mum and grandma, mum and stepdad, but that’s what was always there."

Brown also told Metro that being adopted by a famous person had no bearing on how he viewed Diddy, whom he affectionately called "pops."

Quincy Brown shared an update on his relationship with his father in September 2024

On September 18, 2024, Quincy Brown appeared on Angela Yee's podcast, Lip Service. Brown was asked about the 2009 message he had penned to his father, AI B. Sure, where he called the R&B legend out for being "absent" from his life, creating "an irreplaceable force" that impacted him in many ways.

The rapper answered by saying that time had healed those wounds, adding:

"I think we got a cool relationship, right? He tends to, like, try and do, like, the ‘dad thing’ a lot. But it’s like that’s not really where we’re at in life. Like, we homies more than anything."

Quincy Brown continued:

"We’re like, let’s go do something, you know what I mean? And I feel like that’s kind of where we’re getting at now is actually knowing that we two grown men. You know what I mean? We can talk about anything and everything. It’s not about anything else."

AI B. Sure's Instagram story comes months after he claimed Quincy had Stockholm Syndrome

AI B. Sure's Instagram story about his kid being weaponized against him comes months after the singer - originally named Albert Brown - suggested that his son suffered from Stockholm Syndrome.

AI B. Sure shared a 2020 video featuring Quincy, the Satisfy You rapper, and a girl he claimed to have adopted, on his Instagram story, also sharing a comment that read:

"Look at poor Stockholm victim Quincy in the background."

The story was followed by another one, which had the link to a Wikipedia page defining Stockholm Syndrome, adding "love you son," and "#freeQuincy" as the caption.

On October 24, 2024, Quincy Brown shared a teaser of the upcoming episode of his new vlog series titled Just A Vlog on his YouTube channel. The teaser, which indicated the upcoming vlog to be focusing on a Combs family vacation, also briefly featured Diddy, who smiled at the camera as Brown shouted "Combs family vacation".

The video appears to have been filmed some time ago, as Diddy has now been imprisoned in the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting his trial beginning in May 2025.

