"Damn they got kicked out basically" - Fans divided as KISS OF LIFE drops out of KCON LA 2025 lineup amid backlash

KISS OF LIFE has officially pulled out of KCON LA 2025. The group announced the move weeks into the controversy and divided fan reactions. On May 16, KCON USA announced that KISS OF LIFE would not perform this year, citing "careful consideration" in making the move.

While no explicit reason was given, most think it's due to the cultural appropriation controversy the group endured in April. On a live broadcast, the actions of KISS OF LIFE incited widespread backlash, prompting protests against their appearance on the KCON lineup. Certain fans went as far as threatening a "black ocean" during their show.

Following the announcement of KISS OF LIFE's withdrawal from KCON LA 2025, social media exploded with heated reactions. After the group's ouster, responses have ranged from positive to negative.

Many netizens expressed strong opinions regarding the group's cultural appropriation controversy and how the situation was handled. Fans commended KCON for hearing the concerns and acting on them. One netizen wrote,

"Damn they got kicked out basically"

While some applauded the decision, others criticized the group's apology and the overall response to the backlash. Comments flooded platforms like X, reflecting a wide range of emotions and perspectives.

"I love when kpop idols actually have repercussions for their dumbass actions" said one netizen.

"They totally deserve it because not ONCE in that pathetic apology letter did they directly apologise to black and mexican people" mentioned an X user.

"ngl i think its pretty f**ked up how theyre probably the first ever kpop group to actually get cancelled for doing something racist and the response to it is that "it wasnt even bad" compared to what celebrity men have done. just awfully dismissive" read a comment on X.

"I still can't believe they decided that having a birthday party mocking black and Hispanic people was a good idea" said this netizen.

In contrast to those supporting KISS OF LIFE’s removal, another section of fans questioned the selective outrage. Many pointed out the double standards in how female and male idols are treated when involved in controversies. They argued that while KISS OF LIFE faced swift backlash, male idols with more serious allegations often avoid similar consequences. This sentiment was widely echoed across platforms like X.

"I get the racial insensitivity, but it's wild how fast ppl cancel girl groups while boy groups walk away from worse scandals untouched..." mentioned an individual on X.

"Great now let's give boy groups the same energy and start with IDID for having a member with bullying, misogyny/incel and maybe rape allegations park junhwan" wrote this X user.

"Kinda curious why they're the only ones who got actually cancelled when there's also some other groups that are still very active who have done the same or worse as them" said one netizen.

"ALL IM GOING TO SAY IS THAT KPOP STANS ARE HYPOCRITES, LITERALLY BULLING THIS GIRLS BUT WHEN IT COMES TO OTHER ARTISTS EVERYONE IS QUIET" added one supporter.

Cultural appropriation controversy of KISS OF LIFE before KISS OF LIFE's drop from KCON LA 2025

The controversy started on April 2, 2025, during a live show celebrating the birthday of member Julie, in which the group embraced an old-school black hip-hop theme. International fans were quick to call out the styling decisions, which they accused the group of stereotyping Black culture and cultural appropriation.

Audiences noted a number of offending aspects, such as gestures typically linked with Black culture, the casual use of braided hairstyles as costumes, and the controversial parody rap name, Lil Taco. Footage from the live was widely shared on TikTok and X, prompting intense debate about cultural insensitivity.

When criticism grew, S2 Entertainment released a public apology on May 4, admitting to using "stereotypical imagery and expressions." The members later released handwritten apology letters on May 6. All this did little to convince many fans, who countered that the apologies were shallow and did not fully admit to the influence of their actions.

In the midst of the controversy, KCON USA made an official announcement on May 16 through X. Though the bot addressed the controversy directly, they stated that KISS OF LIFE would not be included in this year's program. In the statement, they stated:

"We appreciate your ongoing interest and support for KCON LA 2025. Unfortunately, after sincere consideration and extensive discussion through all means of participation, KCON and S2 Entertainment have both collectively decided that KISS OF LIFE will no longer be part of KCON LA 2025. We truly apologize to the fans who were anticipating their performance, and we humbly request your understanding. We will work hard to share with you even more precious and memorable moments in the coming months."

Though responses to their departure are still divided, KISS OF LIFE's absence is the major talking point ahead of KCON LA 2025.

KCON LA 2025 is set to go on as scheduled from August 1 to 3, featuring a packed lineup of K-pop acts. However, despite stepping away from KCON, KISS OF LIFE is confirmed to headline the Sziget Festival in Budapest.

It marks the first time a K-pop act will ever perform at the iconic European music event. Held annually on Óbuda Island, the festival will take place this August 2025.

