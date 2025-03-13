Dawn Robinson net worth: Fortune explored as former En Vogue member claims she's homeless, living in her car

Singer and actress Dawn Robinson recently claimed that she has been without a home for about three years and is living in her car. She shared this in a video on her official YouTube channel on March 12, 2025. Dawn also mentioned that she is moving to Malibu, California, after having moved between various places over the past five years.

She claimed that living inside a car has been a learning experience for her and continued:

“I miss my family. I miss everyone I was connected to. But I needed to do this alone… But I needed to do this for me.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dawn Robinson’s fortune is estimated to be around $10,000. The artist claimed in the latest video that although she moved in with her parents in Las Vegas in 2020, she opted to leave after getting irritated by her mother’s anger issues. Robinson referred to the same by saying:

“She was taking out on me. I was her target all the time and I was like, ‘I can’t deal with this.’”

She shared that while she lived in her car for around a month, she started residing with one of her managers in Los Angeles, who reportedly persuaded her to move in.

Dawn Robinson stated that she was having trouble adjusting in her manager’s house as it did not have enough space, following which she began looking for an apartment alongside moving into a hotel for a few months. However, Dawn’s manager would intervene by addressing different reasons why she could not live in the apartments she chose during that period.

“Every apartment that I looked at, every single time I looked at a place, I would call him and I’m like, okay, can you meet me here?’ I would tell him ahead of time, of course, And then, he wouldn’t meet me there. So I would take a video and send it to him and he’s like, ‘No, oh my god. This neighborhood, I hate it,'" she said talking about how her manager would intervene.

Dawn Robinson’s net worth: Music projects and more

Dawn Robinson, from New London, Connecticut, has built a large fanbase through her work with the girl group En Vogue. She was also a member of the short-lived R&B supergroup Lucy Pearl, known for hits like Without You and Don't Mess with My Man. As a solo artist, Dawn released one album, Dawn, in 2002, which featured 12 singles and made it onto Billboard's US Heatseekers Albums chart.

Dawn is a founding member of En Vogue, which was formed back in 1989. Apart from her, the original lineup also included Amanda Cole. Although Dawn left the band in 1997, she returned to the group on a few other occasions over the years.

The group’s debut album was Born to Sing, which was commercially successful and it reached on top of the US Billboard 200 and US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums (Billboard) at the time of release. The group’s next two albums, Funky Divas and EV3, also received a similar response.

However, the band’s remaining four albums failed to leave an impression on the critics, with some of them receiving low ratings. The group continued performing for the general public on multiple tours.

Outside of En Vogue, Dawn Robinson has been featured on TV shows and was the main cast member in R&B Divas: Los Angeles. She has many other projects in her credits, including Sesame Street, Soul Train, Batman Forever, and Shaft. She has been featured on the singles of artists such as Dre Allen.

