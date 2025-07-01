Diddy trial: What did the jury ask in the note to the judge? Latter argues that defense’s response would “leave the jury at sea”

Jurors in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ s*x trafficking and racketeering trial are deliberating for a second day today, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, according to the BCC News. Judge Arun Subramanian received nearly five notes from the jury yesterday, Monday, June 30, 2025. This includes the confirmation of the jury foreperson, a notice to conclude the deliberations for the day, and several other updates.
Judge Arun Subramanian, as per ABC News, discussed one of the jury's notes this morning with both legal teams, including the prosecution and Diddy’s defense. The note concerned the definition of the distribution of controlled substances.
"If a recipient wants, requests, or asks for controlled substances, and an individual hands over controlled substances to the requester, has the individual who hands over the controlled substances distributed?" the note read.
Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo objected to the judge’s plan to refer the jury to the standard legal instructions, arguing that the explanation "didn’t go far enough" to clarify the issue.
"The court is about to make something that amounts to a mistake. Can I give your honor an example?" Agnifilo argued.
As per the BBC, however, Judge Arun Subramanian disagreed with the defense team. He stated that their proposal for instructing the panel on the drug distribution charge was not suitable.
"I have an obligation to answer the jury's question. It would be improper to leave the jury at sea if they asked a direct question,” judge Subramanian noted.
The judge ultimately ruled to refer the jury to the legal instructions. Notably, the deliberation process by the jury members in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' federal criminal trial began yesterday. The jury deliberated for more than five hours on Monday.
Judge Arun Subramanian also answered the Jury’s drug “distribution” concern in the Diddy trial
According to the BBC News, lawyers on both sides spent this morning arguing what note to send back to the jury members, after they were questioned about the drug “distribution”. While the government reportedly wanted to respond with "yes," the defence lawyers asked the judge to refer to the entire instruction on the charge.
CNN reported that Judge Arun Subramanian said this morning that he will send a note saying:
“In response to the jury’s question, the Court refers the jury to page 37, lines 1 through 3 of its jury charge.”
Notably, he also quoted the language from the instructions, which said:
“The word ‘distribution’ means actual, constructive, or attempted transfer. To distribute simply means to deliver, to pass over, or to hand over something to another person, or to cause it to be delivered, passed on, or handed over to another. Distribution does not require a sale.”
What charges is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs facing?
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial has reportedly become one of the most high-profile cases in music history. The 55-year-old rapper was arrested in September 2024. He was charged with a total of five counts.
Combs is presently charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. While Sean Combs has denied all charges against him, if convicted, he could face up to life in prison.
Notably, as per BCC News, his racketeering charge can land him behind bars for life. The sex trafficking charges carry a statutory minimum sentence of 15 years. The charge of transportation for purposes of prostitution on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
According to ABC News, Sean Combs’ trial mainly centres on the prosecution’s allegations that he had operated an alleged criminal enterprise and allegedly used his influence, position, and wealth to exploit women.
Meanwhile, the defense team of the Bad Boy Records founder is arguing that the government’s case lacks concrete evidence and is built on unreliable witnesses.