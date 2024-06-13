Does Selena Gomez live with her grandparents?

Selena Gomez is a global star, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. In her professional and personal journey, she has kept her loved ones close to her, including her grandparents. The Single Soon singer's roomies are none other than her grandparents.

While she has experienced ups and downs in her relationship with her parents, Mandy Teefy and Rick Gomez, she seems to have a close relationship with her Nana and Papa (maternal grandparents).

The Love On singer moved into her lavish Encino home with her grandparents in 2020 after they were quarantined with her in her Studio City home.

They have also featured on her reality cooking show, Selena + Chef. Gomez has forged her own path to fame and her grandparents have been among her biggest cheerleaders.

Selena Gomez's grandparents are her roomies and she is "always cooking" with them

Selena Gomez is of Italian and American-Mexican heritage. On her mother's side, David Michael Cornette and Debbie Gibson are Selena's grandparents. While less is known about her paternal grandparents, Gomez shares a positive relationship with her maternal grandparents.

In a video posted on Instagram by Food Network in November 2023, Wizards Of Waverly Place alum revealed that she lives with her grandparents. Gomez and her grandparents live in Encino, California, in a home she had reportedly purchased in 2020.

Her cooking show, Selena + Chef: Home For The Holidays gave a peek into her Encino kitchen and her grandparents also appeared in a couple of episodes in the series.

In the Instagram Q&A with Gomez for her reality cooking show, the singer opened up about living with her grandparents. Gomez revealed that she is not a takeout girl and on a typical Tuesday night, often eats leftovers made by her grandmother the previous night. She added,

"I live with my grandparents so we're always in the kitchen and we're always cooking."

In a Max Original, Selena's Nana and Papa also appeared on a Q&A together and answered some questions about their granddaughter. When asked about the biggest part of being on the show, Selena's grandmother responded,

"I love being a part of watching her (Selena Gomez) grow and seeing how she's grown in the cooking show, from one year to the next."

They also rated Gomez's cooking skills. While Nana gave her a nine, Papa gave her an eight or nine. Apart from her grandparents, Gomez also invited her little sister, Gracie Teefey on the show.

Selena Gomez is a global superstar but at home, she just wants to be cozy with her grandparents and eat leftovers. She has consciously opted to live with her grandparents and loves living with the older generation.