DPR’s 2024 ‘The Dream Reborn’ world tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

DPR’s 2024 ‘The Dream Reborn’ world tour is set to be held from July 13, 2024, to December 28, 2024, in venues across the Asia-Pacific region, North America, and Europe. The tour will feature DPR collective members Ian, Cream, and Arctic, respectively.
Presale for the Asia-Pacific show tickets starts on August 14, 2024, at 10 am local time and can be accessed with the code DREAMREBORNTOUR. Public tickets will be available from August 16, 2024, at 10 am local time. Both presale and public tickets will be available via the official tour website. All other show tickets are already available on the same site.
DPR announced the latest show dates and posted a list of all the shows of the tour via a post on their official Instagram page on July 1, 2024.
DPR’s 2024 ‘The Dream Reborn’ world tour dates and venues
The current list of dates and venues for DPR’s 2024 ‘The Dream Reborn’ world tour is given below:
- July 13, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea, at Olympic Hall
- July 14, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea, at Olympic Hall
- September 9, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Orpheum
- September 10, 2024 – Seattle, Washington, at WAMU Theater
- September 13, 2024 – Oakland, California, at Fox Theater
- September 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Shrine Expo Hall
- September 16, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Arizona Financial Theatre
- September 18, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Mission Ballroom
- September 20, 2024 – Irving, Texas, at The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
- September 22, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at 713 Music Hall
- September 24, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Coca-Cola Roxy
- September 27, 2024 – Washington, D.C., at The Anthem
- September 28, 2024 – New York City, New York at The Theater at MSG
- September 30, 2024 Boston, Massachusetts, at MSG Music Hall at Fenway
- October 2, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Coca-Cola Coliseum
- October 4, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
- October 12, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico, at Palacio de los Deprotes
- October 14, 2024 – Sao Paulo, Brazil, at Komplexo Tempo
- October 18, 2024 – Santiago, Chile, at Teatro Cariola
- October 20, 2024 – Buenos Aires, Argentina, C Complejo Art Media
- October 27, 2024 – London, UK, at OVO Arena Wembley
- October 30, 2024 – Tilburg, Netherlands, at 013 Poppodium
- October 31, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Uber Eats Music Hall
- November 2, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark, at K.B. Hallen
- November 5, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland, at Stodola
- November 7, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany, at myticket Jahrhunderthalle
- November 10, 2024 – Milan, Italy, at Fabrique
- November 12, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain, at Razzmatazz
- November 14, 2024 – Paris, France, at Zenith
- December 4, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand, at Spark Arena
- December 6, 2024 – Sydney, New South Wales, at Hordern Pavilion
- December 10, 2024 – Melbourne, Victoria, at Festival Hall
- December 12, 2024 – Singapore, Singapore, at Expo Hall 7
- December 14, 2024 – Jakarta, Indonesia, at Beach City International Stadium
- December 18, 2024 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at Mega Star Arena
- December 20, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand, at TBA
- December 22, 2024 – Hong Kong, People’s Republic of China, at TBA
- December 28, 2024 – New Taipei City, Taiwan, at TBA
The DPR collective's upcoming tour will not feature its fourth member, DPR Live, as DPR Live is taking a break from the collective to focus on solo music under his real name Hong Da-bin.