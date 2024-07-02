DPR’s 2024 ‘The Dream Reborn’ world tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

DPR’s 2024 ‘The Dream Reborn’ world tour is set to be held from July 13, 2024, to December 28, 2024, in venues across the Asia-Pacific region, North America, and Europe. The tour will feature DPR collective members Ian, Cream, and Arctic, respectively.

Presale for the Asia-Pacific show tickets starts on August 14, 2024, at 10 am local time and can be accessed with the code DREAMREBORNTOUR. Public tickets will be available from August 16, 2024, at 10 am local time. Both presale and public tickets will be available via the official tour website. All other show tickets are already available on the same site.

DPR announced the latest show dates and posted a list of all the shows of the tour via a post on their official Instagram page on July 1, 2024.

DPR’s 2024 ‘The Dream Reborn’ world tour dates and venues

The current list of dates and venues for DPR’s 2024 ‘The Dream Reborn’ world tour is given below:

July 13, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea, at Olympic Hall

July 14, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea, at Olympic Hall

September 9, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Orpheum

September 10, 2024 – Seattle, Washington, at WAMU Theater

September 13, 2024 – Oakland, California, at Fox Theater

September 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Shrine Expo Hall

September 16, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Arizona Financial Theatre

September 18, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Mission Ballroom

September 20, 2024 – Irving, Texas, at The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

September 22, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at 713 Music Hall

September 24, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Coca-Cola Roxy

September 27, 2024 – Washington, D.C., at The Anthem

September 28, 2024 – New York City, New York at The Theater at MSG

September 30, 2024 Boston, Massachusetts, at MSG Music Hall at Fenway

October 2, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Coca-Cola Coliseum

October 4, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 12, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico, at Palacio de los Deprotes

October 14, 2024 – Sao Paulo, Brazil, at Komplexo Tempo

October 18, 2024 – Santiago, Chile, at Teatro Cariola

October 20, 2024 – Buenos Aires, Argentina, C Complejo Art Media

October 27, 2024 – London, UK, at OVO Arena Wembley

October 30, 2024 – Tilburg, Netherlands, at 013 Poppodium

October 31, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Uber Eats Music Hall

November 2, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark, at K.B. Hallen

November 5, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland, at Stodola

November 7, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany, at myticket Jahrhunderthalle

November 10, 2024 – Milan, Italy, at Fabrique

November 12, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain, at Razzmatazz

November 14, 2024 – Paris, France, at Zenith

December 4, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand, at Spark Arena

December 6, 2024 – Sydney, New South Wales, at Hordern Pavilion

December 10, 2024 – Melbourne, Victoria, at Festival Hall

December 12, 2024 – Singapore, Singapore, at Expo Hall 7

December 14, 2024 – Jakarta, Indonesia, at Beach City International Stadium

December 18, 2024 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at Mega Star Arena

December 20, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand, at TBA

December 22, 2024 – Hong Kong, People’s Republic of China, at TBA

December 28, 2024 – New Taipei City, Taiwan, at TBA

The DPR collective's upcoming tour will not feature its fourth member, DPR Live, as DPR Live is taking a break from the collective to focus on solo music under his real name Hong Da-bin.

