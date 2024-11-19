"Drake put in a bid for $6 million, but then he disappeared" — Dame Dash says even Jay-Z didn't want to buy one-third stake in Roc-A-Fella Records

On November 18, 2024, American entrepreneur Dame Dash posted a video on his American Nu Network talking about the auction of his stake in Roc-A-Fella Records, which took place on November 14, 2024. While the state of New York purchased the stakes for $1 million, Dame expressed his disappointment with nobody showing up to the auction except Jay-Z's attorneys.

In the video, Dame Dash shared that Drake offered to buy his stakes and mentioned:

"If I can sell it, I thought people really loved [Jay-Z] way more than they did. People did not show up. Drake did put in a bid for $6 million, then he disappeared. It's on my DM. I don't know what happened. But other than that, no one wanted that sh*t."

Dame commented how Jay-Z and his team had put out a narrative in the media about the copyright ownership of the Reasonable Doubt album reverting back to him in 2031 to damage the auction process. The entrepreneur said that his shares didn't get market value adding:

"Now that could be because of all that bulls*it they put in the newspaper but they didn't even buy it."

"I wasn't receiving any royalties"— Dame Dash comments on Roc-A-Fella shares auction and Reasonable Doubt

Talking about the auction of his Roc-A-Fella shares in a YouTube video, Dame Dash said that he didn't attend the auction because it was his son's birthday. Then, he proceeded to address Jay-Z's studio album Reasonable Doubt, the copyright of which Hov claimed would rest with him from 2031.

"I think people really don't understand that from that third of Reasonable Doubt for the last like over 10-15 years, I wasn't receiving any royalties. And the reason why was because you know I found some money that they didn't tell me about and you know I took it because I knew I'd never get paid. There was no intention of me ever getting paid."

Dame Dash also expressed discontent over his stake in Roc-A-Fella Records being auctioned for an amount lower than he had expected. Indirectly referring to Jay-Z, Dame said that what the experience taught him was that "homie" wasn't as big in the world as he portrayed.

"I thought more people would be interested in buying it because of the art value of it and that's the only thing I was selling, because of how everyone portrays they loved this dude," he said.

The entrepreneur also compared the low value that his shares comprising the copyright of Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt album got to the high value that hip-hop group Wu-Tang's vinyl fetched. Dame said that Hov portrayed himself to be really bigger than he is.

In April 2022, Dame Dash was ordered by a judge to sell one-third of his stake in Roc-A-Fella to pay off a court judgment for $823,000 to movie producer Josh Webber. While the auction was going to take place on August 29, 2024, the state intervened to claim that Dame owed $1.7 million in back taxes, thereby postponing the auction.

The New York Department of Social Services also claimed that the entrepreneur owed $223,000 in child support. Hence, a part of the $1 million for which Dame's Roc-A-Fella shares were sold will go to New York City as his unpaid child support.

