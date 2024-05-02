Duane Eddy net worth: Fortune explored as iconic guitarist dies aged 86

Well-known guitarist Duane Eddy unexpectedly died at the age of 86 on April 30, 2024. The cause of death has not been confirmed until now, and he was reportedly surrounded by his family members in Franklin, Tennessee. Duane's musical career helped him earn a lot, and his net worth stood at $5 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Various personalities took to social media platforms to express their grief over the sudden demise of Duane. Writer and producer Alison Martino described Eddy as a "musical genius" in a Facebook post. Martino further stated:

"1970-1973. He was truly the incest man we could ever have known. After my father died, he wrote my mother one of the most beautiful letters. He was also one of the first to hold me as a baby after I was born. So many memories. Farewell you wonderful rebel rouser."

Singer Mary Gauthier also posted a photo that featured Duane Eddy along with Beth Nielsen Chapman and Bob Harris. She said that the photo was clicked at her residence and added:

"I cooked a nice meal for all us and we had a lot of laughs and Duane and Bob told great stories. I went on to ask Duane if he would play on my Trouble and Love record, he said yes. Then, he did. It was an honor."

Duane Eddy accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the world of music

The Corning, New York, native's albums and other musical projects were his main source of income. His work also left an influence on artists such as Bruce Springsteen, and although he was not perfectly trained to compose music, he used to follow pop idioms like jazz, rhythm, and more.

His career started back in the 1950s, when he released a lot of singles such as I Want Some Lovin' and Forty Miles of Bad Road. He additionally became popular for his albums, which managed to receive a positive response from critics and audiences.

In 1958, he released an album titled Have 'Twangy' Guitar Will Travel, which remained on top of the Billboard 200 chart. This was followed by more albums like Especially for You and The "Twangs" the "Thang." The response to all these projects was the same as for the first album.

Duane Eddy also went on tours with Caravan of Stars and later started working as a producer for albums by other artists, including Waylon Jennings. His compilation albums also turned out to be his best works, and they were trending at the top of the charts for a long time.

He slowly started appearing in films and had five credits under his name. The five projects were released between 1960 and 1968, starting with the drama film Because They're Young.

Duane Eddy became an expert in guitar during his childhood

Duane Eddy was only five years old when he began playing the guitar. His father Lloyd was the manager of a Safeway grocery store, and while they were residents of Corning, New York, they later arrived in Tucson, Arizona. They then came to Phoenix, where his musical journey started.

Eddy was 16 when he received a custom guitar, and although he collaborated with record producer Lee Hazlewood, the partnership ended in the 1960s due to problems related to the contract. His music also left a different kind of impact during the 1980s, and he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

Duane's survivors include his wife, Deed Abbate, along with three children, Linda Jones, Chris Eddy, and Carol Puckett, a sister, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.