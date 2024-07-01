EVERGLOW 2024 ‘Pulse & Heart’ tour US: How to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

EVERGLOW 2024 ‘Pulse & Heart’ tour US is scheduled to be held from September 18, 2024 to October 13, 2024 in venues across mainland United States. Aside from the US tour, the band will also perform concerts of the same name in South America.

Tickets for the tour will be available from Ticketmaster on July 2, 2024 at 10:00 am local time. Interested patrons can access tickets by visiting the Ticketmaster page for the tour, choosing the desired date and seat and inputing their details such as email address and then making their payment. Tickets are usually sent to the email address provided by a patron after the payment is successfully processed.

EVERGLOW's new tour was announced by the X page MyMusic Taste on June 28, 2024:

Trending

Expand Tweet

EVERGLOW 2024 ‘Pulse & Heart’ tour US dates and venues

EVERGLOW 2024 ‘Pulse & Heart’ US tour dates and venues are as follows:

September 18, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Orpheum Theatre

September 20, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Warfield

September 22, 2024 – Tacoma, Washington at Pantages Theater

September 25, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium

September 27, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at The Vic Theatre

September 29, 2024 – New York City, New York at The Town Hall

October 1, 2024 – St. Petersburg, Florida at Mahaffey Theater

October 4, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues

October 6, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

The dates and venues for the Brazil and Chile shows of EVERGLOW are also given below:

September 12, 2024 – Santiago, Chile at Teatro Caupolican

October 13, 2024 – Sao Paulo, Brazil at Terra SP

Expand Tweet

Aside from the tour, EVERGLOW recently released their fifth single album. Titled Zombie, the album was released on June 10, 2024 via Yuehua Entertainment and consists of the eponymous lead single as well as Colourz and Back 2 Luv. The album has secured the 9th position on the Korean album chart.

A brief overview of EVERGLOW's career

The group started in 2019 with members E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha and Yiren. The group released their first single album, Arrival of Everglow, on March 18, 2019 and followed it up with a second single album, Hush, on August 19, 2019. Both single albums were fairly successful.

In 2020, the group released their debut EP, Reminiscence, on February 3, 2020. A commercial and critical success, the album went on to secure the number 4 spot on the Korean album chart as well as number 14 on the Billboard World Albums chart.

The group released a second EP, −77.82X−78.29, in the same year on September 21, 2020, which peaked at the same spot as their debut album in the domestic charts.

In 2021, they released a single album, Last Melody, on May 25, 2021 followed by their third EP, Return of the Girl, on December 1, 2021. The group subsequently went on a hiatus for a year.

Expand Tweet

The group spoke about their hiatus and subsequent in an exclusive interview with NME on November 16, 2023, with Sihyeon elaborating on how it felt:

"We had a hiatus for almost two years, and we felt like it was very long, and thinking of our fans, how much longer would it have been for them? They must have been so worried..."

Since their comeback, the group has released two single albums, All My Girls, on August 18, 2023 and the aforementioned Zombie this year. The group also completed a US tour in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback