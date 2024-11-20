"Every side is the Darkside for us" — Ice Cube dispels rumors that he is a Trump supporter 

American rapper Ice Cube aka O'Shea Jackson Sr. recently appeared on Baller Alert, the video of which was posted on YouTube on November 19, 2024. In the interview with Baller Alert, Ice Cube dispelled rumors of being a Trump or MAGA supporter and said:

“People who think I’m MAGA or a Trump supporter… that I went out there and voted for the Republicans… they got me f*cked up,”

The recent rumors are not the first time Ice Cube's name has been associated with Trump. In 2020 the rapper faced backlash for associating with Contract With Black America which was an initiative by Trump under the 2020 election campaigns.

Responding to an X user's claim about working for the "dark side", the rapper tweeted on October 15, 2020:

“Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”

In his appearance on Baller Alert, the Bow Down rapper talked about being approached by both the Democrats and Republicans for Contract With Black America. Additionally, he said that once someone becomes an impactful person and talks to politicians, they always try to use the famous person as a political football.

"People know who Trump is": Ice Cube commented on celebrities endorsing Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election

According to a report by Fox Business dated May 13, 2024, Ice Cube talked to the news portal's Maria Bartimoro, discussing celebrities endorsing and supporting Donald Trump. Commenting on the same, the rapper said that he thinks it is a personal option and that he doesn't know if the celebrities in question care, that the rappers or entertainers "get up there and say anything."

He reinforced his stance on celebrities endorsing Trump by saying that it was "really a personal decision". The rapper also said:

"People know who Trump is. People know who Biden is. They're going to make their decision no matter who gets up there and pushes whatever agenda they want,"

The news portal's report mentions that the Friday rapper was asked for his opinion on the president-elect's momentum. Responding to the same, Ice Cube said that he had been "out of the loop" as he was on tour in Canada and invested his time in the BIG3 professional basketball league which featured ten weeks of the game in five new cities. The rapper founded the 3-on-3 basketball league alongside Jeff Kwatinetz in 2017.

In addition to clarifying rumors about being a Trump supporter, Ice Cube also dismissed rumors suggesting he was asking people not to vote. The rapper said that he didn't comment during the campaigns of the 2024 presidential election and mentioned that he never told people not to vote. He added that he told people that they should get something for their vote and that there wasn't anything wrong with suggesting the same.

In other news, the rapper's eleventh studio album Man Down is set to release on November 22, 2024. The album features 19 tracks and guest appearances from artists like October London, Snoop Dogg, E-40, and more.

Talking about the upcoming album on Baller Alert, the rapper said that the album was for his "Day 1s" and consisted of hardcore hip-hop tracks.

