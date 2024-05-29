Fact Check: Is rapper B.o.B dead? Viral TikTok post debunked 

Claims of rapper B.o.B's death have been spreading rapidly across social media after a TikTok user falsely circulated the news on the video-sharing platform. Despite the assumptions spreading like wildfire online, it is worth noting that they are far from the truth. The rapper is very much alive and well.

A comment on the rapper's May 28th Instagram video (Image via Instagram/bob)

News.wave was one of the many who took to TikTok to write in a caption that B.o.B “has Slept Peacefully Today After Taking a Nap!” The social media post had amassed over 16K views, with many taking to his Instagram account to express concern over his health.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Some comments under the rapper's recent Instagram video (May 28) read:

Netizens express concern over the musician’s health (Image via Instagram/bob)

Despite the rumors spreading rampantly on social networking sites, it is worth noting that they are far from the truth.

B.o.B is not dead

B.o.B, whose real name is Bobby Ray Simmons Jr., is alive and well. The rapper has been frequently posting on his official Instagram account, where he has amassed nearly 900,000 followers. If one opens his Instagram stories, one can notice that he has shared various memes and reels in the past 24 hours.

The rapper has been active on his Instagram stories (Image via Instagram/bob)

No established news outlet has reported on his supposed death either. Considering his celebrity status, it would have been likely that his team would have released an official statement if he had died, and news outlets would have also elaborated on the same. Hence, it is safe to say that the rapper is alive.

X user @ShaesofKaye_ also shared that the death hoax appeared false as the comment section on The News.Wave’s TikTok video was turned off.

Expand Tweet

It appears as if the singer fell victim to a celebrity death hoax. This is not the first time it has been falsely reported that a star has died. Entertainment industry legends like Justin Bieber, Will Smith, Oprah Winfrey, and Adam Sandler, among others, have fallen prey to similar death hoaxes. Therefore, one must verify news reports with established publications.

More about B.o.B

Bobby Ray Simmons Jr., aka B.o.B, is a rapper, songwriter, and record producer from Decatur, Georgia. In 2006, Brian Richardson, TJ Chapman, and Jim Jonsin discovered him, and he became part of the Rebel Rock Entertainment music label. He has also collaborated with Grand Hustle Records and Atlantic Records.

Speaking about how he has been passionate about music from a young age and receiving support to dive into his aspirations, he said in the past:

“They’ve [his parents] always supported me. They got my first keyboard to make beats on and they helped me out getting equipment here and there. But it was kind of hard for them to understand what I was really trying to accomplish.”

A few of his popular song releases include Nothin’ On You, Airplanes, Magic, So Good, Both of Us, and Out of My Mind, among others.

At the time of writing this article, B.o.B had not taken to the internet to address the false rumors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback