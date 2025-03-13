George Clinton net worth: Funk musician's fortune explored in wake of recent $100 million lawsuit filing

Singer-songwriter George Clinton has made accusations of fraud and copyright infringement against his former business partner Armen Boladian in a new $100 million lawsuit filed on March 11, 2025. Notably, the artist is seeking ownership of his music collection in the legal documents, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump accompanied Clinton alongside another lawyer named Ben Crump as he spoke to the press about the lawsuit.

A report by Variety stated that George Clinton’s lawsuit also mentions Armen’s company Bridgeport. Boladian and a few more record labels, including Westbound Records, Nine Records, Southfield Music, and Eastbound Records, allegedly acquired the copyrights to a majority of George’s music catalog.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, George Clinton’s fortune is estimated to be around $4 million. Speaking of the lawsuit at the press conference, George said that Armen and the other record labels are reportedly obtaining profits through his music catalog until today, as per Variety. He described his music catalog as “history” and continued:

“I have to fight for them, I have to make sure that I did not do all of this my whole life and have my family here, not get what’s due for them, what they inherit. We don’t have a chance to pass down 40 acres and mules to our families. We do not have the copyrights for the songs.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Armen also aimed to dilute royalties by using fake names in copyright registrations for Clinton’s work and deceived George to sign blank agreements for the same to access George’s catalog.

George Clinton’s net worth: Musical career and more

The Kannapolis, North Carolina native has accumulated a huge fanbase over the years with his flawless work in the world of music. George worked with companies like Capitol Records, Warner Bros. Records, and EMI Records.

George Clinton’s successful career also helped him buy a house in Florida. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Clinton initially purchased the property for $719,000 and it has facilities such as a pool and a tennis court.

Clinton’s journey started during the ‘60s when he was employed under Motown. Although he could not release a hit single at the time, he continued serving as a producer and arranger of certain songs of different soul music groups.

He eventually managed to leave an impression after launching a funk band, Parliament, and they released multiple albums that became commercially successful. Starting from the third major project Chocolate City, the band started grabbing different spots on the Billboard charts.

George Clinton slowly began pursuing a solo career, and his debut album Computer Games came out in 1982. The project was released under Capitol Records and George continued collaborating with the company for his next three albums, You Shouldn’t-Nuf Bit Fish, Some of My Best Jokes Are Friends, and R&B Skeletons in the Closet.

George also joined Paisley Park for two projects, The Cinderella Theory and Hey, Man, Smell My Finger. He even became popular for his live albums such as Mothership Connection Newberg Session and Take It to the Stage. He has many singles in his credits such as Nubian Nut, Tweakin’, and Martial Law.

Clinton has been additionally featured on films and TV shows like Saturday Night Live, How I Met Your Mother, Trolls: World Tour, and Graffiti Bridge.

