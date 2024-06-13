“Get the SpongeBob meme NEOW!”— Internet reacts as Chris Brown gets stuck mid-air while performing ‘Under the Influence’ on 11:11 tour

Chris Brown was caught in a pickle this Wednesday, June 12, as he got stuck mid-air while playing Under the Influence. The Grammy-winning singer was gliding through the stage during the performance when the wires supporting him malfunctioned leaving him suspended at a spot.

At the time of the incident, the R&B star was performing at the Prudential Center in Newmark for his ongoing 11:11 tour. While he was left dangling at a spot mid-air, Chris continued on the performance leaving the audience amiss of the problem.

As videos of Chris Brown halted in the air began making rounds on social media, fans couldn't help but giggle. Some fans like @ifealabi63 even compared Chris's situation to a SpongeBob SquarePants meme.

The internet didn't shy away from appreciating Chris Brown for how calmly he handled the New Jersey incident. Though it was evident that the singer was in a compromised position, he continued with the performance and hinted at the crew to get him down.

"Composure. 🫡 he is not being celebrated enough. Breezy is LEGEND," wrote one fan.

"The boy kept singing live dealing with all of that, I think he came out looking Otay," said another.

"That was pretty professional of him. Didn’t cheat the fans, stayed performing and in key but let the staffers know he wasn’t happy. This man is incredibly talented fs," wrote another one.

Others couldn't help criticizing the crew for how they left Chris hanging to the malfunctioned wires as they commented:

"Sh*t, I’d be mad too if my staff left me hanging," said one.

"That's like a super awaksrd position to be stuck in lol literally just left hanging there while a ton of people just looking at you lmfao I woulda been pis*ed too," commented another.

Adding to how the crew's delay in resolving the issue could have delayed the performance, one of the netizens tweeted:

"I’d be mad too. Messing up the performance."

Putting the criticism aside, some fans couldn't help giggling and laughing about the R&B star's situation.

"Lmao such a diva 😂😂😂😂", wrote one.

"Only this ninja can hit runs that clean WHILE MAD! 🤣😂🤣🔥🔥🔥🔥 This ninja is insanely talented bruh," commented another.

The SpongeBob reference continued further on with a tweet from @DelvauxOvaC.

Looking like SpongeBob in that one movie…

The singer was not harmed in any manner and completed the Under Influence set without any further issues. As he wrapped up the tour for the night, Chris told the audience that he was mad about the incident but soon lightened up the mood by making a joke about it.

Chris Brown's 11:11 North American Tour 2024

Chris Brown is currently on a North American outing called the 11:11 tour, supporting his latest album, 11:11, from June 5 in Detroit.

The summer tour spanning over four weeks has already covered performances in Chicago, Columbus, and Newark. Christ is next set to take the stage in Belmont Park on June 14, followed by concerts in Brooklyn and Montreal.

The Look at Me Now singer will also head to Toronto on June 22 for a one-off concert. The outing back in North America will make stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, Atlanta, Hampton, and Birmingham.

The 11:11 tour covers 26 cities across North America (Image via Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

Supported by Ayra Starr and Muni Long, Chris Brown will also take the stage in Houston, Austin, Denver, and Vancouver. The last few days of the tour will be lined with performances in Sacramento, Oakland, Las Vegas, and Phoenix.

Chris will wrap up the tour with a final concert in Los Angeles on August 6. People interested in attending the tour can book tickets now by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

