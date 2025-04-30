"Get well soon Yunjin" - Fans send wishes as Source Music announces Huh Yunjin’s temporary hiatus from LE SSERAFIM activities due to back pain 

On April 30, 2025, Source Music announced to fans through Weverse that LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin will be absent from group activities temporarily due to health issues. As per the label's announcement on Weverse, Yunjin has been recently suffering from lower back pain that has prevented her from moving easily. After a check-up with the doctor, she has started treatment and is now concentrating on resting and recuperating under the guidance of professionals.

Following Huh Yunjin’s temporary hiatus due to back pain, LE SSERAFIM fans took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express concern and send their heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery. Many highlighted her intense performance style and the pressure she carries as an artist in the spotlight. One fan comments,

"GET WELL SOON YUNJIN"

"Nooo my girl get well soon love" says another fan on X.

"I mean the way she bending backwards 90 degrees in choreography every comeback She also set out on a mission to change the industry and is carrying all that talent on her back. Sigh Get well soon Yunjin" posts a netizen.

"Broke her back carrying Kpop industry on her own" reads a comment on X.

"Get well soon Yunjin, we're all here for you and we love you!!" wishes this fan.

As news of Huh Yunjin’s back injury spread, fans have continued to share their empathy and concern on X, particularly those who relate to her condition or recognise the physical demands placed on LE SSERAFIM members.

"Omg as someone who has lower back problems, i hope you recover soon yunjin!" mentions an individual on X.

"Yunjin getting the athlete injury. the fimmies are practically athletes now, with how extreme they performing, despite their hectic agendas i hope they also focus on physical recovery science and hybe need to put an investment into it like world class athlete Do for their bodies" posts this netizen.

"God lower back pain is so annoying, I hope she recovers soon also because the next tour dates are only in one week but obviously if she doesn't recover in time for that that's also okay. GET WELL SOON YUNJIN <3" says one fan.

"GET WELL SOON YUNJIN Fimmies health is more important" adds one X user.

LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin to miss upcoming fan events due to back injury, Source Music issues official statement

Source Music, sharing the official statement on Weverse, also shared that as a result of the injury, LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin will not be at the group's fan signing events in the coming May 1 (Counting Stars) and May 2 (Music Plant). The statement states,

"Hello. This is SOURCE MUSIC. We would like to update you on the health and upcoming schedule of HUH YUNJIN of LE SSERAFIM. HUH YUNJIN has been experiencing lower back pain during practice and is having difficulty with movement. After visiting the hospital, she is receiving treatment and focusing on recovery as advised by medical professionals. Consequently, HUH YUNJIN will not take part in the fan signing event from May 1 (Counting Stars) ~ May 2 (MUSIC PLANT). We ask for your kind understanding."

Source Music reaffirms that they are giving her top priority in terms of health and will be adjusting her schedule accordingly to facilitate her recovery. The agency assures fans that they are fully supporting Yunjin’s recovery and will continue to adjust her schedule based on her condition.

"Our company places the utmost priority on the health of our artists, and we are dedicated to adjusting their schedules accordingly. We are committed to supporting HUH YUNJIN's treatment and recovery, ensuring she can return to her fans in good health." they state.

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM is gearing up to take their EASY CRAZY HOT tour outside South Korea. Having begun the tour in Incheon, the group will next travel to several major cities in Asia with stops planned in Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore. The tour will then travel to North America, with concerts planned to start in September 2025.

