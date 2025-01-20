"Getting closer and closer to pulling a Jan 6th on UMG HQ" — Internet reacts to Drake fans launching petition to get Not Like Us removed

Amid Drake's legal battle with Universal Music Group, the rapper's fans launched a petition to get Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us removed by the music company. The petition was launched on Change.org on January 19, 2025, by OV Oracle against the CEO of UMG, Lucian Grainge.

Appealing to people to sign the plea asking UMG to remove Not Like Us, the petition favoring Drizzy reads:

"Please sign this petition to remove Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” from airplay/streaming services and offer a resounding statement that while we will always support creative expression in music, we cannot support defamation thinly veiled as art."

Netizens quickly took to X to comment on the rapper's fans curating a petition against Lamar's diss track and involving UMG in the same just like Drizzy's lawsuit. Commenting on the same, an X user compared the petition and the rapper's fans to an attack on the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. On that day Trump supporters attempted to stop the US Senate from certifying the results of the 2020 elections which Donald Trump had lost:

"This fanbase is getting closer and closer to pulling a Jan 6th on UMG HQ 😭"

"They're going crazy 🤣" an X user commented

"Crashing out so bad 😂 love to see" another X user mentioned

"Why Drake and his fans always this eager to prove everything others say about them is true😭 "an internet user stated

"bro. I been telling people for almost a year now. drake fans are just like trump supporters and no one was hearing me fr. like ????? it's literally RIGHT THERE" an X user tweeted

"Bro now that I think about it… the similarity between both their behaviors is crazy 😭 mfs are this close to be climbing the walls of UMG headquarters chanting “Hang Lucian! Hang Kendrick!”" a netizen commented

"Take a stand against this gross mischaracterization": Drake fans mention in petition asking UMG to remove Not Like Us

In the petition by Drake fans asking Universal Music Group to remove Not Like Us, the main petitioner, OV Oracle, described the reason for the plea in detail. The petition currently featuring 217 signatures out of a goal of 500 mentions that Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us consists of "serious defamatory allegations about artist Aubrey Drake Graham".

The allegations in Lamar's song suggest that Drizzy is a s*x trafficker and pedophile. The petition further mentioned that Drake has denied the "unfounded allegations" from Lamar's diss track via the federal lawsuit against UMG which is Kendrick Lamar and Drizzy's record label.

Additionally, the plea claimed that the "inflammatory nature" of the false claims against Drizzy via Not Like Us has gained momentum since the song is also set to be played at the Superbowl and be used in multiple political events in the U.S.

The petition mentioned:

"The platforming of the song by entities such as the NFL and the United States government reinforces these harmful narratives, putting Drake’s reputation and family in danger."

Furthermore, the plea stated that Universal Music Group controls approximately 40% of the world's market share in the global music industry which enhances the defamatory effect of Kendrick Lamar's track. Petitioner OV Oracle added that endorsing Lamar's narrative against Drake in the media justified the harm against Drizzy who has been an "influential artist" in the industry since 2006.

The petition concluded by stating:

"We appeal to all music enthusiasts and advocates for justice to take a stand against this gross mischaracterization and violation of an individual's rights. Let us not stand by while one man's career and personal life are recklessly damaged by a narrative that is void of truth."

On January 15, 2025, Drizzy filed a lawsuit against UMG accusing the company of defamation over Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us. The lawsuit also claims that UMG falsely boosted the streams of Lamar's track via bots and pay-to-play schemes.

