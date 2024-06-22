"Go Outside Touch Grass" — Ski Mask the Slump God reacts to rumors that Drake is connected to XXXTentacion's murder

On June 20, 2024, Ryan Garcia took to X to claim that Drake allegedly killed XXXTentacion. The professional boxer followed up his initial tweet with another, stating "Don't screenshot" and that he was just kidding, mentioning that he doesn't care. He later even apologized to Drake, saying:

"I'm sorry Drake my bad it's love."

In response to Garcia's now-deleted tweet, rapper Ski Mask the Slump God reacted on June 22, dismissing the rumor with a tweet:

"Whoever Believe This Stupid Shit Too Deep In The YouTube Conspiracy Rabbit Hole Go Outside Touch Grass My N***a."

According to Complex, Ryan Garcia's tweet linking Drizzy to XXXTentacion's death stems from 2017 when XXX released Look At Me. At the time, fans believed that the flow used by XXX was similar to Drizzy's track KMT. Subsequently, XXX shared a video accusing the latter of stealing his flow, starting an alleged feud between the two rappers.

"If anyone tries to kill me it was @champagnepapi [Drake]" — XXXTentacion tweeted 3 months before his death

Following their 2017 feud, wherein XXX accused Drake of stealing his flow, the rapper stated that what Drizzy did was a "bitch move." Talking about Drizzy, XXXTentacion mentioned in his 2017 radio interview:

"If he had showed me that he’s a hospitable person and that’s he’s really in this shit for the culture, rather [than] taking my shit, running off with it and then putting it on his album, then he would’ve gotten my kudos, gotten my respect."

XXXTentacion was shot dead on June 18, 2018, during an armed robbery in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The trial for XXX's murder took a long time to begin, defense attorney Mauricio Padilla suggested that Drizzy had a connection to the rapper's murder owing to their feud.

According to GQ's piece dated February 2023, Drake faced a court order to testify via Zoom on February 24, 2024, in relation to the case. However, Drizzy petitioned to avoid the deposition, and Judge Michael A. Usan signed off on it.

The conspiracy theory linking Drizzy to XXXTentacion's death originated from a tweet by XXXTentacion in February 2018, where he wrote:

"If anyone tries to kill me it was @champagnepapi [Drake]. Im snitching RN."

According to HipHop DX, XXX later claimed that his account was hacked. In an Instagram story, the Revenge rapper asked his fans to "please stop entertaining that bullshit on Twitter."

Rumors of Drizzy being involved in XXX's murder were put to rest when Judge Michael A. Usan ruled that there was no clear evidence tying the One Dance rapper to the murder. Additionally, the suspects in the case, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams, were found guilty in April 2023 and sentenced to life in prison.

In other news, Boxer Ryan Garcia was suspended on June 21, 2024, until April 2025 for testing positive for a banned substance. As a result, Ryan won't be able to fight against Devin Haney, a match that was a part of the settlement with the New York State Atheltic Commission.