"He knows ball" — Internet reacts to Young Thug spotted wearing a Ken Carson x Ed Hardy hoodie 

Rapper Young Thug's appearance sporting a Ken Carson x Ed Hardy hoodie has set the internet abuzz. According to a November 2024 report by Complex, Carson and Hardy put together the limited-edition collab for the 2024 edition of the ComplexCon. The collection featured exclusive designs inspired by Ken Carson's CHAOS world tour at the time.

While the context of his appearance is unknown at the time of writing this article, in a video posted by multiple X pages like @Kurrco on February 4, 2025, the rapper is seen flexing the hoodie and counting cash in some of the stills. The jacket is black at the base with multiple glittering designs on the front, back, sleeves, and hoodie.

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on Young Thug sporting the Ken Carson x Ed Hardy hoodie wherein an X user tweeted:

"He knows ball"

"This the collab I NEED" an X user commented

"his aura is insane" another X user mentioned

"THUG BACK OUTSIDE🔥🔥🔥🔥 "an internet user stated

"That s*its so fire" another internet user said

Additionally, fans of the rapper speculated that Thug might collaborate with American rapper and record producer Ken Carson:

"Thug x Ken 👀" an X user tweeted

"Young Thug x Ken Carson Collab would be amazing." a netizen commented

"Thug x Ken otw? 👀" another netizen mentioned

Fulton County judge allows Young Thug to travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: Details explored

In May 2022, Young Thug was arrested on the allegations that the rap label he founded, Young Stoner Life (YSL) Records, was a front for an organized crime syndicate responsible for 75% to 80% of violent crime in Atlanta. After spending more than 2 years in prison, Thug was released in October 2024 after pleading guilty to drug, gang, and gun charges, putting an end to the longest criminal trial in the history of Georgia.

Since Thug entered a plea deal, he is on probation and must stay out of the metro Atlanta area for the first 10 years of his sentence. There are exceptions to the condition for circumstances like family emergencies, weddings, funerals, and community service. According to a report by The Source, dated January 31, 2025, a Fulton County judge recently granted a motion allowing the rapper to travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The ruling allows Young Thug to use commercial air travel for legal purposes like business. Thug recently filed a request to amend his probation terms weeks ago which was partially granted by the judge as well. In the filing, the rapper requested permission to visit Atlanta because most of his family members reside there.

Thug's request mentioned:

“Mr. Williams has family in the metro Atlanta area, specifically in the Atlanta, Georgia area. He respectfully requests the ability to reside/visit at times in his home, as outlined in the attached, under-seal document.”

The rapper's motion added that he wished to host family gatherings during holidays and spend time with his friends, family, and business associates at his home in Atlanta.

The motion resulted in the judge ruling that Young Thug could spend up to 8 weeks in Atlanta per year once he completes the first three years of his probation. Moreover, the said visits can span up to 2 weeks at a time and cannot be consecutive.

According to a report by BBC dated November 2024, prosecutors had planned to suggest a sentence of 45 years for Young Thug including 20 years on probation and 25 in custody.

However, the plea negotiations were unsuccessful and Superior Court Judge Paige Whitaker chose Thug's punishment by commuting his sentence to the time he had already served.

