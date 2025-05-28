"He's just... cringe" — Netizens enraged as former I-LAND trainee Kyu's smoking video goes viral amid solo debut

Former I-LAND contestant and current soloist Kyu is facing backlash after a video of him surfaced online, showing him holding an unlit cigarette while interacting with fans. The video was reportedly taken on May 25, 2025, in Japan during a fan meet. In the video, the singer can be seen signing items during a fan interaction, sparking criticism from netizens who found the act inappropriate. However, the original poster of the video also took to X to defend the idol, clarifying that the cigarette was gifted to him by a fan.

Kyu debuted on March 25, 2025, with the single Tempo. Smoking appeared in some of his promotional material and social media content about this single. However, viewers of the recent clip were quick to accuse Kyu of using smoking as an aesthetic concept, with some labelling his behaviour as "cringe" or attention-seeking. One netizen wrote,

"Used to root for him in iland but now hes just... cringe."

After the smoking video went viral, online reactions on the social media platform X were critical. Many users voiced strong opinions about Kyu's behaviour, questioning both his image and the support he receives.

"Yall stanning him cause you feel bad he didn't debut. Well maybe think with your 2 cents on why he didn't?? Making the wrong people famous," said one X user.

"He wants to be the next DPRIAN so f**king bad but he is a failure, Imao. This is what happens when you don't debut bc you're a NUGU since i-land," wrote another user.

"Being a man is so easy this man calls girls b*tches btw," posted a netizen.

"Smoking is this boy's entire concept it isn't hot we are tired," read a comment on X.

Amid the wave of criticism, several fans stepped up to defend the idol, expressing concern over the intensity and frequency of the backlash he receives. Many pointed out the disproportionate negativity directed at the 19-year-old artist and questioned the reasons behind the ongoing scrutiny.

"The hate for kyu is so freaking forced like if you don't like him it's okay just leave him alone, why tf are y'all so obsessed with dragging 19 y/o teenager?" wrote a netizen on X.

"The dog piling i see this kid go through over anything he does is so upsetting. You guys make fun of his looks his hair the way he dresses his music and i don't understand it at all being so mean to him," said another netizen.

"Ya'll don't care about idols mental health coz you always find a random idol to hate on for no real reason," commented a user.

"I don't get the hate what did he do?? kyu literally got dragged for "hi" under garam post now this i don't see anything wrong," added another user.

Kyu’s smoking video defended by the video poster amid ongoing backlash

In response to the growing criticism, the original poster of the video, X id @wonya_yoi, clarified that the cigarette was a fan gift and was not lit at any point. @wonya_yoi wrote,

"Cigarette? -First of all, this cigarette is not his, and was given by a fan. The place where we met were so crowded. People pushed against each other and were TOTALLY DANGEROUS. He did not lit it because it was not safe for us, and also it’s illegal to smoke outside in Japan."

Despite this, online reactions have remained mixed, with many questioning the intent behind Kyu’s choice to pose with the item.

However, this is not the first time Kyu has faced online scrutiny. He has previously drawn criticism over comments related to his time on I-LAND, drawing strong reactions from the public. As his solo career begins, the singer continues to attract both interest and controversy from fans and viewers alike.

Who is Kyu? Former I-LAND trainee turned soloist

For those unfamiliar, Kyu (규), born Daniel Kim on March 26, 2006, is a South Korean-American solo artist currently signed under NAISU Agency. Born in Los Angeles and raised in Seoul, he began gaining attention in 2020 when he participated in the survival show I-LAND, co-produced by CJ ENM and Big Hit Entertainment. Competing under his birth name, Daniel, he impressed early on but was ultimately eliminated before the final debut lineup for what would become ENHYPEN.

During I-LAND, Daniel entered the show with a performance of Zico’s Any Song and made it into the I-LAND group. Despite being sent to the Ground in Episode 3 due to team performance scores, he rebounded strongly, finishing in the top 12 during the global voting stage in Part 2 of the show. However, he didn’t make it to the final debut group and continued training under PLEDIS Entertainment until reportedly leaving the agency in 2023.

Daniel took his first steps as an artist with the pre-debut digital single ISOLATED on June 22, 2024. The following year, he rebranded under the name Kyu and officially debuted on March 26, 2025, with the single Tempo. His new artistic direction embraces a more experimental and edgy aesthetic, signalling a sharp shift from his trainee image.

On March 20, 2025, NAISU Agency introduced Kyu through a video that highlighted his transformation and upcoming debut. 3 days later, they confirmed the release of Tempo, marking the beginning of his solo journey in the Korean music industry.

