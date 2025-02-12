"He did things that hurt me" — Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend Maya Henry opens up about how drugs and addictions ended their relationship

A few months after Liam Payne's demise, his ex-fiance Maya Henry opened up about how drugs and addictions ended their relationship, via a statement to Rolling Stone dated February 11, 2025.

Speaking about her relationship with the late singer who passed away on October 16, 2024, Maya stated that Liam was someone she loved very much. She said:

"While I loved him deeply, he did things that hurt me in ways I’ll never fully understand, and he continued to hurt me years after we broke up."

Maya added that it was the singer's drug use and addictions that tore them apart, saying that anyone who has been with an addict would understand the difficulty of having a relationship with them.

Additionally, Maya Henry claimed that Liam Payne became unrecognizable and completely different from his sober self when he was on drugs. In her statement, the late singer's ex-girlfriend said that with each incident she kept hoping that Liam would get a wake-up call to seek help, but that never happened.

"I stood by him in his darkest moments"- Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend mentions in statement about their relationship

Liam Payne and Maya Henry started officially dating in August 2019 and the late singer proposed to Maya in November 2019. However, the couple broke up in May 2022. In her recent statement to Rolling Stone, Maya Henry mentioned that she had been aware of Liam struggling with parts of himself and his identity that he wasn't ready to face.

Maya recalled noticing signs and feeling the distance. She added that it wasn't just the addiction or the betrayal that broke her relationship with Liam but also the realization of having spent years in something that wasn't what she thought it was. Stating that she doesn't blame Liam Payne for his struggles, Maya Henry mentioned in her statement:

"I stood by him in his darkest moments, through the chaos, through the pain, through things that broke me in ways I can’t explain. And yet, when it was all over, I was left with nothing but emptiness. The love I gave, the sacrifices I made — they weren’t enough because they never could be."

Talking about the end of their relationship, Maya Henry said that she felt defrauded and that Liam's struggles were beyond her control. Hence, she walked away from the relationship because staying in that relationship would have meant losing herself.

Moreover, in her book Looking Forward which was released in May 2024, Maya Henry penned down a fictionalized account of her relationship with Liam. A source close to Maya Henry told Rolling Stone that she based those fictionalized scenes on real-life events.

In the book, Maya talks about an abusive relationship between a model named Mallory and a singer called Oliver Smith. She described Oliver Smith as a former member of a fictional boy band called 5Forward.

Additionally, the book showcases Oliver Smith's character as someone who takes MDMA, pills, cocaine, s*xts with other women and threatens suicide if Mallory's character talks about leaving him.

According to a report by Times Now dated October 2024, sometime before Liam Payne's death, on October 6, 2024, Maya Henry posted a TikTok video. In the video, Maya claimed that Liam had been harassing her friends and family through multiple iCloud accounts.

Additionally, her lawyer also sent the late singer a cease-and-desist order demanding that Liam stop harassing her.

