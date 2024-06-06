How to get tickets to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Pop Out: Ken & Friends’ show? Presale, & all you need to know

Kendrick Lamar is to perform at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on June 19, 2024. The new show 'The Pop Out Ken & Friends' will be in celebration of the Juneteenth holiday, a day that marks the official end of slavery in the United States. The event was announced via a post on the official Free Lunch Agency Instagram page on June 5, 2024:

Presale for the tour starts on June 6, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and is exclusive to Cash App Card users. Starting from June 7, 2024, at 10:00 am local time, general tickets will be available, but the prices are not announced as of the writing of this article. The presale tickets can be accessed via Ticketmaster.

More details on Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out: Ken & Friends show

Kendrick Lamar's upcoming Juneteenth celebration concert, The Pop Out: Ken & Friends, is being presented by the Free Lunch Agency, which focuses on connecting brands with artists and cultures, and the multimedia company P Lang.

No further information has been released by the singer or the event's presenters about the guests aka the titular 'Friends' will be at the upcoming event as of the writing of this article.

The upcoming event will be the singer's first new concert since he wrapped his 'The Big Steppers' tour, supporting his album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, on March 23, 2024.

The venue of the upcoming event, Kia Forum, is one of the more prestigious event venues in the city and it has a capacity of 17,000 people. Kendrick Lamar has previously played in the venue, among other times, in 2018 as part of the 'The Championship Tour' by Top Dawg Entertainment, which also featured artists such as SZA, SiR, and more.

A brief overview of Kendrick Lamar's career

Kendrick Lamar, born Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, started his career with the self-titled EP, Kendrick Lamar, which was released in 2009 via Top Dawg. The release of his debut album and his breakthrough, Section.80, followed this, on July 2, 2011. The album peaked at number 113 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Lamar had his top ten charted album subsequently with the release of his second studio album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, on October 22, 2012. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart and was in the top ten on multiple other charts like the UK and Canadian album charts. The album also won the Album of the Year award at the 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The singer had his first Grammy success with his next studio album, To Pimp a Butterfly, which was released on March 16, 2015. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart and won the Best Rap Album award at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

The singer then released his most successful album to date, Damn, on April 14, 2017. Alongside being a multi-platinum certified record in several countries, the album also won several awards, including the Album of the Year award at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, Best Rap Album award at the 2018 Grammy Awards, and the International Album of the Year Award at the 2018 Juno Awards.