How many kids does 2Baba have? Family life explored amid divorce filing from wife of 13 years

Well-known singer 2Baba has been trending in the headlines ever since he announced his divorce from his wife, Annie Macaulay-Idibia. The duo was together for almost 13 years and shared two children, Isabella and Olivia. Apart from them, 2Baba has five more kids from his past relationships.

Notably, the artist shared an Instagram post on Sunday, January 26 about his split, writing that he and Annie have already separated and continued:

"I would grant a press release soon to say my story.. Not because it is anyone's right to know about my personal life; but because I love my people and I need them to know my innocence or offense. Stay blessed my people. I love you all."

However, the post was later deleted and a report by Vanguard News on the same day stated that another statement was shared through 2Baba's page which claimed:

"My Instagram account has been hacked, efforts are being carried out to take back control #onelove!"

This statement was also removed like the previous one and 2Baba later addressed the same in a video, saying that his account was not hacked. While there are no details available on who shared the statement about the hack through the songwriter's account, he was heard saying in the clip:

"Yo my people man, nobody hacked my account. I said what i said. Understand? I come in peace."

2Baba is a father of five more children from his previous relationships: Family and other details explained

Innocent Ujah Idibia, also known as 2Baba, has built a massive fanbase through his music career. However, his personal life has also attracted attention, especially regarding his divorce from Annie. Before marrying Annie, 2Baba had five children from two previous relationships.

He was romantically involved with Sumbo Ajaba in 2006, whom he met while she was studying at Yaba College of Technology, as per Pulse Nigeria. Sumbo shared that she was 24 when she became pregnant with their first child, Nino.

"I approached the pastor of the church I was attending then and he brought me out before the church and judged me. I was asked to go and bring the father of my unborn child so we could be joined together. I brought a different person and we got married at the registry," she said.

However, the marriage did not last long and Sumbo was in a relationship with Idibia for some time. Sumbo said that she and Idibia reportedly split in 2009. The separation happened after Ajaba welcomed her second child, Zion.

Shortly after his breakup from Sumbo, 2Baba dated a make-up artist named Pero Adeniyi and they shared an on-and-off relationship for many years. The South African stated they became the parents of their first child Ehi in 2006 and later welcomed two more kids, Innocent and Justin.

According to Legit, Idibia then met Annie Macaulay, who appeared as a vixen in the music video of the former's single African Queen, which came out in 2004. The pair reportedly started dating the same year and 2Baba popped the question at Victoria Island, Lagos in 2012. This was followed by their marriage in Dubai a year later.

40-year-old Annie has been active in the entertainment industry for a long time and is mostly known for being featured in the Netflix show, Young, Famous & African.

