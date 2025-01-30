How many kids does Akbar V have? Age and all about the rapper as she announces her pregnancy

Well-known rapper Akbar V is expecting a child with her husband Shakeem 'Bean' Taylor. The artist initially shared a few posts through her official Instagram page on January 29, 2025, and later confirmed the same while speaking to The Shade Room.

Akbar V first shared two posts by adding her photos in different outfits. She wrote in one of them that she wanted to have a son and the caption in the other post reads:

"I pray that God show me the way and guide me through this journey. This time I can do it the right way .. married, not out of wedlock … still making money and going to all my bookings and collecting my bags sis @sexyyred did I know I can."

This was followed by a third post featuring an ultrasound video and Akbar wrote below the clip:

"God knows all things."

Also known as Valerie Raven, the 35-year-old is a mother of five children, whose identities remain unknown for now. The Shade Room was able to obtain an exclusive video of the artist with her husband in which she confirmed her pregnancy. Akbar V told Shakeem to tell everyone what she had found and the latter replied that she was pregnant.

"Are you excited? What do you want it to be?" Valerie then said.

Shakeem said that they would have a boy and Akbar said in response:

"Are you sure? I want a girl."

Akbar V has been featured in a popular reality show alongside releasing a lot of singles

Valerie spent her childhood in Southwest Atlanta and debuted in 2016 after releasing a single titled Panda Freestyle. She also has a film, The Conversation in her credits and has been a part of the reality series, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta around four years ago, as per Legit.

Notably, Akbar V's father maintained a distance from the family and her mother was a drug addict. She once recalled her childhood in an interview with Flaunt Magazine by saying that she used to be on the street most of the time.

She further stated:

"I was really outside. Been through a lot of sh*t, got shot in my head running with the wrong crowd. I was always thuggin' with the wrong people. I've been in the street since I was 14 years old now. It was March 15, 2016. I got shot. That's when I got a wake up call."

Akbar said that she grew up listening to artists such as Lil Kim and later fell in love with R&B music. She said that she was a teenager when Nicki Minaj became a popular face, adding that the latter's singles, Still I Rise and All Things Go, have been her favorite.

Valerie later had an opportunity to collaborate with Nicki on a single Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix), which came out back in 2022. Apart from her, she also joined artists like Natasha Mosley and Flo Milli in other collaborative projects, as stated by Legit.

Akbar V told Flaunt magazine that growing up in the streets helped her to make music because she was "exposed" to a lot of unknown things as a kid. She addressed the same by saying:

"That's what makes me different from a lot of these rappers. They rapping about things I've done and lived. I really lived the street life. The streets don't love nobody, I've been in the streets since I was 14."

Akbar V has released various singles in her career such as Complicated, Thug Like Me, Prayed Up, Bible, Cash Me Out, and Right Now. She is even active on Instagram with around 693,000 followers where she frequently shares photos and videos from different occasions.

