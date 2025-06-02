How many times has Lorrie Morgan been married? Country music star's mourns death of her husband, Randy White

Lorrie Morgan recently paid tribute to her late husband, Randy White. The latter passed away from mouth cancer on June 1, 2025. Notably, he was diagnosed with the disease last year. According to Legit, Lorrie was previously married to Ron Gaddis, Keith Whitley, Brad Thompson, Jon Randall, and Sammy Kershaw.

The country music singer’s manager shared a statement on behalf of Morgan with People magazine the same day, and it reads:

“Randy has been my partner and my rock for 17 years. Our big, wonderful family and I are devastated at the loss of this truly kind and incredible man. I was blessed by his love. Ran-Ran, I will love and miss you forever.”

Lorrie Morgan additionally wrote the same in an Instagram post, where she added a photo of herself posing with Randy. The Proudheart star’s son, Jesse Keith Whitley, also expressed his grief on Facebook by sharing some pictures and opening up about the relationship he shared with Randy.

“He showed me love and showed me a relationship with Jesus even though I grew up Catholic, I kinda distanced myself a little from it. He has been the best grandfather for my kids they could ever ask for. Has come and picked me up late night when it wasn’t safe to drive and was never mad .. not even once (this happened multiple times lol)”, Jesse added.

Jesse mentioned that Randy had a lot of “unconditional love” for his mother and that he would remember the good times they shared over the years. White was active as a businessman and exchanged vows with Lorrie Morgan at a private wedding ceremony organized back in 2010, as stated by Legit.

Lorrie Morgan tied the knot five times in the past: Personal life and other details

The Nashville, Tennessee, native has released many successful albums and singles throughout her career. Outside the music industry, Morgan’s personal life also grabbed a lot of attention, considering that she has been married six times.

According to Legit, Lorrie Morgan’s first husband, Ron Gaddis, played with singer and songwriter George Jones’ band. Although the marriage lasted only for a year between 1979 and 1980, the duo became the parents of a daughter, Morgan Anastasia Gaddis.

Around six years after her divorce from Ron, Lorrie exchanged vows with the late country music artist, Keith Whitley. The singer worked with record labels like RCA and had seven albums in his credits, including Don’t Close Your Eyes and Kentucky Bluebird. Lorrie’s second child, Jesse, was born from her marriage to Keith. Notably, Keith died from alcohol poisoning in 1989.

Also known as Loretta Lynn Morgan, her third marriage was to Brad Thompson, who used to drive a bus for country singer Clint Black. A report by Deseret News in 1994 stated that the pair’s divorce was settled at $65,000, which was reportedly paid to Thompson by Morgan.

Lorrie Morgan’s fourth husband was Jon Randall, who has been active in the same industry as his ex-wife. He had successful collaborations with companies such as Epic Records, and his last major project was Great Day to Be Alive.

Legit stated that Loretta and country singer Sammy Kershaw’s marriage between 2001 and 2007 went through some ups and downs, including that they had allegedly issued temporary protection orders against each other in the past.

Meanwhile, Lorrie Morgan has not announced any new album so far, and her last release was Dead Girl Walking in 2024. Her EP, Someday We’ll Be Together, was released through MCA Nashville the previous year.

