How old was Billie Eilish when she starred in Herd the Humans' music video? Everything to know about singer's appearance in Hollow

Billie Eilish fans know that the singer-songwriter made an early start as a musician, releasing her first-ever song at 13. However, not many might know that Eilish starred in a song's music video much earlier than that - when she was as young as 6.

In 2009, the little blue-eyed girl was invited to star in the music video for Hollow - a song by the band Herd The Humans. While the video might have been more than a decade old, it has several features that are classic Eilish.

The video came to light again in 2020 when American Horrors revisited the music video and its BTS videos on a two-hour live stream on its website. A short clip from the live stream was also uploaded to American Horrors' Facebook handle.

Billie Eilish was merely six when she starred in Herd the Humans' video

The video of Hollow opens with a young Billie Eilish outside a house at nighttime. In the next scene, Eilish is seen inside the house, where she sits on a sofa with a somber expression as a party goes on all around her, with people playing songs, chatting, dancing, and drinking beer.

When Hart Fisher - who was the director of the music video - uploaded it on Vimeo about 14 years ago, he revealed how shooting it had been a "crazy" experience, saying:

"It was a crazy shoot punctuated by the fact that NONE of the party goers booked through Craig's List actually showed up. All of the extra's in the video are crew, buddies, and roadies. I want to through a special thanks to everyone who stuck around LATE into the evening, hell, even to the cops who showed up for the noise complaint for being so damned cool!"

The baby-faced Billie Eilish keeps looking at them with her signature no-smiling look that many can draw parallels to even now, with no one paying her any attention. At one point in the video, Eilish is seen stroking the hair of a woman who is either unconscious or dead, with her eyes wide open.

American Horrors live-streamed Billie Eilish's childhood music video on the 2020 Memorial Day

Snapshots of a 7-year-old Billie Eilish in a BTS video of 'Hollow' music video (Image via Facebook/American Horrors)

In 2020, a news article announced the live stream of the behind-the-scene videos from Hollow's music video, in which Billie Eilish starred as a 6-year-old. The article revealed that Hart D. Fisher was actually a neighbor of Billie's family in the Highland Park neighborhood in L.A.

Fisher, who was considered a legendary horror director of The Garbage Man and Forbidden Dimensions, said about Eilish:

"When Billie was a little girl growing up next door to me in Los Angeles, I always knew she was going to go somewhere, be someone, but when I cast her to act in my American Horrors tv series and in one of my music videos, I had no idea just how high she would go."

Opening up about his decision to share his experience of working with Billie Eilish from 2008 and 2009, Fisher shared:

"In fact, she’s always been such an intense presence, I wanted to share my experiences working with her as part of a Memorial Day special, my staff and I decided to show the behind the scenes footage of these shoots in 2008 and 2009 as part of a two hour special featuring her work for American Horrors as a present to all of the folks still stuck at home during this crisis, and it’s free worldwide."

The live stream, titled WHERE THE DARKNESS GROWS, was 2 hours long and featured Billie Eilish in her home, playing with a playhouse that her father, Patrick O'Connell, had built for her.

A one-minute video of Eilish sitting with her father and solving a crossword puzzle in her children's book was uploaded to American Horrors' Facebook handle, where the father-daughter duo figured out the term "mittens."

