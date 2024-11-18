How old is Cody Jon? Lil Nas X kisses rapper on the cheek in Los Angeles

Well-known rapper Lil Nas X was recently spotted in Los Angeles with Australian singer Cody Jon. The 21-year-old Cody is popular for his singles such as Poison, Dirty Dancing, and What's Up. Lil Nas, born Montero Lamar Hill, and Cody were at Studio City on November 16, 2024.

This comes a few days after they were captured at Adele's Las Vegas residency earlier this month. Although Lil Nas and Cody were standing beside each other at the event, Jon seemingly did not recognize the artist.

Meanwhile, the latest photos of Lil Nas and Cody featured the former putting his arms on the Australian singer. In another picture taken at the same spot, Lil Nas X held Cody Jon by the neck and kissed him on the cheek. The duo had bags in their respective hands.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Netizens took to the comments section of Pop Brains on X to react to the recent images, with some using words like "hot" to praise Jon's appearance. However, others criticized the viral moment, with a user saying that they possibly hired photographers to capture the same.

Lil Nas X has not released any major projects for the last three years and has one album in his credits, Montero, which came out back in 2021. However, he released a single, Light Again, this month.

However, Lil Nas posted the teaser trailer for his upcoming album, Dreamboy, through his official X account on November 13, 2024. It featured him standing on top of a raft at the sea, and a figure called Dreamboy wearing a helmet appears from the clouds to save Lil Nas.

Cody Jon started singing during his childhood days

Cody is a rising star in the world of music, and he has already built a huge fanbase on streaming platforms such as Spotify, where his songs have been receiving millions of streams. The highest number is recorded by Dirty Dancing.

Cody Jon's biography on the official website of Lunatic Entertainment says that he was only five years old when he developed an interest in singing. Most of his singles have managed to become famous with time, including Stagefright. In an interview with 10 Magazine Australia in 2022, Cody revealed that he wrote the song around two years ago. He further stated:

"It was actually my very first ever writing session. I was hella nervous because I didn't know how it would go down. I was in the midst of my first break-up (sorts) and I'd never experienced anything like it."

KVRX reported in April last year that Cody Jon has also been a dancer, and he even opened up a little bit more about his early days, saying that his mother had a dance school. He continued:

"I was about ten when I started dancing. Done a lot of classes, I don't really do it anymore, just kind of a thing I did when I was younger, but now I include it into my music, which is fun."

Cody Jon used to listen to a lot of music when he was a child, and his songs feature popular elements pre-2000s. Apart from the singles, Jon has used the same things for his TikTok videos over the years.

While his father was a fan of The Beatles, Jon has followed various artists like Aaliyah and Brandy. He has a sister named Tamika. He has many singles in his list of credits, such as What's Up, Poison, Becky's Plan, and Death Wobbles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback