How old is Ricky Bell's wife, Amy? Relationship explored as singer's set to welcome his first child after 20 years of marriage

Ricky Bell and his wife Amy Correa Bell are set to become parents after they tied the knot around twenty years ago on September 18, 2004. Notably, 42-year-old Amy Correa is a popular face in the entertainment and music industry and has been a part of music groups such as Gyrlz Society.

Bell shared the news via Instagram on April 2, 2025, where he shared a lineup of photos and wrote in the caption:

“Reservation for 3.”

The pictures included glimpses from Ricky Bell and Amy Correa’s outing where they were spotted riding on the streets in a car. In the first photo, Correa was seen flaunting her baby bump as she stood on top of the passenger seat alongside her husband.

In another snap, the pair was posing outside a restaurant where they went for their date. Two more pictures were taken on the night when they spent some time together, featuring Amy showing her baby bump.

The news of Amy’s pregnancy arrived a few months after the couple celebrated their 20th anniversary with a joint Instagram post. It included multiple photos, starting from their childhood to the time when they got romantically linked to each other. The duo also wrote below the snaps:

“By the Grace of God We are Celebrating 20 Years of Love, Friendship & Perseverance! 9/18 is also my @mrrickybell Birthday, Thanks for all the love.”

Ricky Bell and Amy Correa: First meeting, engagement, marriage, and more

According to Distractify, Ricky Bell and Amy Correa's first meeting reportedly dates back to 2000 when they were introduced to each other through a mutual friend. Although the pair had opted to keep a lot of details about their relationship away from the spotlight, they exchanged vows around four years after they met.

However, their relationship also went through some ups and downs in the beginning due to the former’s substance abuse, as shown in The New Edition Story miniseries released in 2017. In addition, the duo released a collaborative single titled Gold in 2018.

The music video of the song also came out the same year, and it has received more than 80,000 views so far on YouTube. The duo appeared for an interview with Essence magazine around five years ago, where Ricky said that the collaboration happened on the basis of their journey as a couple over the years. Amy further stated:

“When I initially went to Ricky, I wanted his opinion, and for him to just give me like a critique on how I’m doing with my music. But I wasn’t expecting him to say he wanted to collaborate with me. When he did, I really took that as an honor.”

Amy mentioned that she was excited for the duet alongside her record producer, adding that they had a lot of respect for Ricky Bell. Correa said that there was a side of Ricky that had been hidden from everyone for a long time. She continued:

“His musical taste is part of what attracted me to him back in the days. He loves Ben Folds Five. He loves Sting. He loves, Ben Rector, and he loves Phil Collins. I was just so impressed with his musical taste.”

Moreover, Amy’s acting debut happened during her childhood days, where she appeared in a film, A Girl Like Grace. On the other hand, Ricky Bell is known for his association with the R&B group Inside Edition, which has seven albums in its credits.

