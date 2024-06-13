How does Selena Gomez eat popcorn? Singer once taught Jimmy Fallon how to eat the snack with a twist

Singer and actress Selena Gomez opened up about how she likes to eat her popcorn. During a July 2010 appearance on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, the Love On singer taught Jimmy Fallon to eat popcorn with a Mexican twist. Selena was born in Grand Prairie, Texas, and it seems her roots have influenced her food choices and combinations.

The Wizards Of Waverly Place alum revealed that she likes her popcorn with Tabasco sauce and a dash of salt. The singer added that she dips the snack in some “optional” pickle juice. Selena Gomez and Jimmy Fallon often try food during the show, including popcorn with a twist, ice cream, and even fiery chicken wings.

Selena Gomez teaches Jimmy Fallon to eat popcorn with a Mexican twist

Selena Gomez appeared on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon in 2010 to promote her then K-Mart clothing line, Dream Out Loud, and her movie, Ramona and Beezus. The teen icon shared her version of Texas popcorn during the conversation.

She added Tabasco sauce and salt to a paper bag filled with popcorn and shook it. Then, she poured the mixture into a bowl and dipped each handful of spicy popcorn into pickle juice before eating it.

Though the host appeared initially unsure of the combination, he became hooked after the first bite and called it "phenomenal." Fallon went on to say that it is his "new favorite popcorn."

The Monte Carlo star's love for pickles and pickle juice seems to be never-ending. In a YouTube video shared by Moxi & Sass in 2020, Gomez reiterated that her guilty food pleasure is her version of Texas popcorn. She also said that "people complain it's soggy." However, she immediately defended it and reported,

"If you are doing it right, you are having half of it soggy and the other half crunchy."

The Rare Beauty founder also explained her love for pickles and stated,

"If you are from Texas, it's kind of, it's just a thing."

Selena Gomez and Jimmy Fallon try the spicy hot wings challenge

Gomez has been sporty in trying foods with Jimmy on the Tonight Show. In 2019, the two took on Sean Evans's spicy hot wings challenge. On the show, celebrities try to answer questions while eating chicken wings with sauces, which get progressively spicier.

Fallon cracked under the pressure of the Wiltshire Chili Farm sauce called Trinidad Scorpion, while Gomez held on until she took a bite of a wing dunked in Da’ Bomb Beyond Insanity, which left her in tears after taking the first bite and saying, "What the hell?". Selena Gomez hilariously asks Evans after the last bite,

"Why do you do this to people?"

Selena Gomez's love for pickles comes from her Texas origin and Mexican heritage. While many consider her combinations odd, she loves eating pickles. It also seemed that her version of pickles and popcorn was a hit with Jimmy Fallon. While it is less likely that they will try the hot wings challenge again, Texa- popcorn is here to stay.