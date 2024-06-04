HyunA 'My Attitude Tour' 2024 in North America: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

HyunA's My Attitude Tour 2024 in North America is scheduled to be held from August 7, 2024, to August 21, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The upcoming tour is set to feature performances in cities such as Dallas, New York City, and more.

The tour announcement comes after the singer's EP Altitude released on May 2, 2024. The news was shared by HyunA's label AT Area on their official X page on June 3, 2024.

The artist presale for the tour starts on June 4, 2024, at 10 am EDT. An official platinum presale will also be available for select shows of the tour on the same day.

This will be followed by a Live Nation presale on June 5, 2024, at 10 am EDT. This presale can be accessed with the code CHORD. There will also be a number of other presales available simultaneously, including Ticketmaster and local venue presales.

General tickets for the tour will be released on June 7, 2024, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of this writing. Presales and tickets can be accessed via Ticketmaster.

HyunA My Attitude Tour 2024 in North America dates and venues

The dates and venues for the artist's My Attitude Tour 2024 in North America are given below:

August 7, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at The Factory in Deep Ellum

August 8, 2024 – Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall

August 10, 2024 - New York City, New York at Irving Plaza

August 13, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario at Danforth Music Hall

August 14, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at House of Blues

August 17, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern

August 20, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Showbox SoDo

August 21, 2024 – Berkeley, California at The UC Theatre

As mentioned earlier, the singer released her latest EP, Attitude, on May 2, 2024, via AT Area. The project has been well-received by fans and it marks her first EP with her new label.

HyunA elaborated on her new album in an exclusive interview with ELLE India on May 2, 2024, stating:

"Attitude marks my first official release with AT AREA, signalling a new era for me. I wanted to give my fans a glimpse of the real me, unveiling a side they hadn’t seen yet. The overall concept of the album was ‘Transparency’. It’s all about showing my genuine self, both in the music and in the physical album itself."

HyunA further revealed that the title track was her favorite and elaborated:

"My favorite track is the title track- and I’m hoping that my fans will love it the most as well. It’s a very fun track that fits the bright seasonal atmosphere. The lyrics also express a pure and genuine curiosity about a blossoming love interest, which I thought is perfectly suited to the overarching theme of the album."

The new EP was made in collaboration with the popular music producers and South Korean DJ duo, Groovy Room.

The project marks HyunA's first since 2022's Nabillera, which was her last release with P Nation.