"I can’t wait for the beef aftermath" — Internet reacts to Azealia Banks and Slayyyter teasing a song collaboration

On March 14, 2025, Azealia Banks took to X to comment on a video of Slayyyter, with the title suggesting it was an edit taking a dig at Japanese singer Rina Sawayama's behavior toward her gay audience in 2022. Re-posting the video, Azealia tweeted:

"Wait so slayyter is trans? The girls kept saying that but I couldnt clock. But I can kinda clock it here"

Seeing an opportunity to ask Azealia Banks for a collaboration, Slayyyter responded to the Luxury singer's tweet and said,

"can i get u on a song"

Azealia replied with a "sure sis" to Slayyyter's question, which amassed a lot of attention from netizens.

Internet users took to X to express their opinions on a possible collaboration between Azealia and Slayyyter, wherein an X user tweeted:

"I can’t wait for the beef aftermath 😭"

More reactions followed:

"slayyyter girl i love you but that peace ain’t gonna last 😭" an X user commented.

"Hope it lasts longer than their studio session!" another X user mentioned.

"I honestly don't know how to feel about that. I love Slayyyter, but... Azealia? I mean I totally don't know." an internet user stated.

"the beef about to be insane" another internet user said.

On the other hand, some internet users expressed their excitement over the possibility of a collaboration between the 2 singers:

"Excited to hear their collab! Wishing them all the best." an X user tweeted.

"Azealia Banks and Slayyyter collab? Yes please! Can’t wait to hear this banger. 🔥 "a netizen remarked.

"This collab is going to be EVERYTHING! Get ready for a dark, and iconic banger" another netizen mentioned.

"To have beef with her or over is a real sign of TRUE lack of self esteem" — Azealia Banks comments on Taylor Swift and her fanbase

Azealia Banks has been involved in public disputes with some artists in the industry, including Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Iggy Azalea. However, on January 29, 2025, she posted about fellow artist Taylor Swift on X. An X user asked Azealia why she liked Swifties- Taylor's fanbase.

Responding to the same, the Chasing Time singer tweeted:

"Cause they don’t bother anybody. Taylor doesn’t bother anybody. To have beef with her or over is a real sign of TRUE lack of self esteem. Like Kanye Tyler charli whoever else is a f*ckin lame she really makes her music and minds her biz"

Azealia's tweet supporting Taylor Swift's fanbase (Image via X/ @azealiaslacewig)

Supporting her perspective on Taylor Swift, Azealia Banks posted another tweet on January 29, 2025, stating that Swift "popped Nickis's career off" owing to respect and love for her, referring to Nicki Minaj. Further commenting on Charli XCX, who Azealia has criticized previously, the rapper added:

"Put Charles Xbox on her tour despite the h*e kicking and screaming in hatred, still gave her a pat on the head for her little run or whatever. Taylor is really princess diana in this b*tch. Period."

Adding to her tweets praising Taylor Swift, Azealia questioned which other white female artist would share her platform with a black female artist without asking for anything in return. Answering the question herself, the rapper said, "not a single one of them," stating that other artists often expect something in return.

Azealia's tweet supporting Taylor Swift (Image via X/ @azealiaslacewig)

Azealia Banks has often been vocal about her opinions and shares them on social media. The rapper and singer recently got into an argument with Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes on X.

