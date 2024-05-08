“I’m not an Instagram model” — Chrisean Rock complains about her deal with Fashion Nova as she reveals she makes “30000 a pop”

American rapper Chrisean Rock recently took to Instagram Live and revealed details about how much money she makes by promoting brands such as Fashion Nova on Instagram.

While the exact date of Fashion Nova signing Chrisean Rock is not known, the brand released a video with her titled “ChriseanRock Shows Off Her 2.6 Million Dollar Home” dated October 25, 2023.

Commenting on her partnership with Fashion Nova as seen in footage of the Instagram Live uploaded by a YouTube page called Celebrity News Reports, she praised the brand saying that it is great and that she loves them.

Chrisean stated that she was making somewhere between $25000 to $30000 per post for the brand. Mentioning that initially, she took the money Fashion Nova offered upfront and was fine with the deal, the brand is "asking for way too much" for somebody like Chrisean.

Indicating that her demands aren't aligning with those of the brand and vice-versa, the vibe rapper commented—

“Like, I’m not an Instagram model."

"I post on my page 24 hours, 30,000 a pop, 25,000 a pop"— Chrisean Rock reveals income from brand endorsements

One of the popular faces on social media, Chrisean Rock has released multiple tracks on Spotify and has been sharing parts of her life through her YouTube channel. Commenting on how much she earns by posting on Instagram, Chrisean stated—

“Cause I post on my page 24 hours, 30,000 a pop, 25,000 a pop.”

She also mentioned that her little brand deals or recordings with rapper Blueface amounted to 25-30,000 dollars. She also mentioned that she could have gotten $150k or $200,000 out of her posts for Fashion Nova but she got $125k for two to three posts.

While the rapper was cool with her initial Fashion Nova deal, she expressed her discontent at their demands from her by stating—

“I got big clout over here, big engagement, so it was like I didn’t feel appreciated enough over there […] I could tell they playing with me, so you see how I’m thugging it out right now. I’m doing what a man would do, but it doesn’t have the same effect.”

She stated that she felt that Fashion Nova was playing with her and that she wouldn't negotiate anything with anyone if they didn't understand her perspective.

Apart from addressing her disappointment with the Fashion Nova collaboration, Chrisean Rock also shed light on her son Chrisean Malone's health condition which has been alleged to have fetal alcohol syndrome as per random X users commenting on the infant's pictures.

Clearing the air regarding her son's health, Chrisean Rock told the viewers on Instagram Live—

“My child is blessed. He be talking, walking, playing football, everything,” she said. “Who is y’all to tell me what he’s diagnosed with and what he look like and what he sound like?"

The allegations against Chrisean's son also stem from rapper Blueface claiming that the she used to smoke and drink throughout her pregnancy.

Chrisean Rock's relationship with Blueface was once the centre of discussion on social media and a part of multiple public controversies.

During her Instagram Live, Chrisean shared with viewers that she is focusing on her health by stating that she has stopped smoking and drinking and indulges in full-time workouts as well.