In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills 2024 ‘Kiss of Death’ tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

After a successful outing last year, In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills are getting back to the world stage with the second leg of the Kiss of Death tour. Dubbed the Kiss of Death Tour Part 2, the upcoming event is set to begin on August 1.

Spanning over four weeks, the tour is produced by Live Nation and will be packed with performances across the United States and Canada. Tickets for the much-awaited Ice Nine Kills and In the Moment tour are now available through the Live Nation presale code 'RIFF.'

The Spotify presale for the tickets begins on April 17, followed by an exclusive presale for individuals with Citi Card membership. Blabbermouth & Knotfest customers can also take benefit of the member-exclusive presale through the code 'ITMINKBBM' starting at 2:00 PM local time on April 17.

In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills return for Kiss of Death Tour Part 2 (Image via @iceninekills / Twitter)

The general public will be able to access the tickets through Ticketmaster starting this Friday, April 19. As per Ticketmaster, the tickets for all shows are limited to eight per head and may cost between $87 to $230, excluding taxes.

Everything to know about In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills' Kiss of Death Tour Part 2

The joint outing of Ice Nine Kills and In the Moment is returning to the stage this summer as they kick off the Kiss of Death Tour Part 2. The two groups will be accompanied by Avatar and TX2 as they hold the first performance in Indiana at the Clyde Theatre on August 2.

Ice Nine Kills and In the Moment will be touring through 21 different cities in the United States as they host power-packed shows at major venues such as: Saratoga Springs' Broadview Stage in New York, Buffalo Outer Harbor, Capitol Credit Union Park in Wisconsin, Montana's Shrine Mosque, Oklahoma's Tulsa Theatre, and Iowa's Vibrant Music Hall. They will also head to Canada for a one-off show at the Grey Eagle Events Centre in Calgary, Alberta, on August 23.

The Kiss of Death Tour Part 2 will then return to the United States and host consecutive shows throughout the rest of August and September in venues including Idaho's Mountain America Center, Theater of the Clouds in Oregon, Idaho's Revolution Center, Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Mission Ballroom in Denver, and more.

Ice Nine Kills and In the Moment will officially wrap up the Kiss of Death Tour Part 2 with the final performance at the Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 12.

Setlists for the upcoming tour have not been revealed yet.

Stills from last year's sold-out Kiss of Death Tour (Image via @Iceninekills/Twitter)

The complete list of Ice Nine Kills and In the Moment's tour dates and venues is:

August 1 - Clyde Theatre, Ft Wayne, Indiana

August 2 - Chicago, Ilinois

August 3 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe, Grand Rapids, Michigan

August 6 – Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, New York

August 7 – Buffalo Outer Harbor, Buffalo, New York

August 9 – Capitol Credit Union Park, Green Bay, Wisconsin

August 10 – Q Casino – Backwaters Stage, Dubuque, Iowa

August 11 - Shrine Mosque, Springfield, Montana

August 13 – Tulsa Theatre, Tulsa, Oklahoma

August 14 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, Texas

August 16 – The Astro, La Vista, Nebraska

August 17 – Vibrant Music Hall, Waukee, Iowa

Aug. 18 - The District, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

August 20 – Bismarck Events Center, Bismarck, North Dakota

August 21 – Downtown Billings Skatepark, Billings, Montana

August 23 – Grey Eagle Events Centre, Calgary, Alberta

August 25 - Moore Theatre, Seattle, Washington

August 27 – Mountain America Center, Idaho Falls, Idaho

August 28 – The Great SaltAir, Salt Lake City, Utah

August 30 – BECU Live at Northern Quest, Airway Heights, Washington

August 31 – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds, Portland, Oregon

September 1 - Revolution Center, Boise, Idaho

September 3 – The Backyard, Sacramento, California

September 4 – Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, California

September 5 – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada

September 7 - Amphitheater, Las Colonias Park, Grand Junction, Colorado

September 8 – Mission Ballroom, Denver, Colorado

September 9 – WAVE, Wichita, Kansas

September 10 – The Factory, Chesterfield, Missouri

September 12 - Stage AE, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The Kiss of Death tour is in support of the album Godmode released by In This Moment last October. Ice Nine Kills, however, released their most recent full-length album, The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood, back in 2021.

