“It’s not alcohol, fans” — Luke Bryan shuts down rumors he's drunk during concerts as he keeps falling down on stage

Buy Dirt singer Luke Bryan is a well-known country singer and American Idol judge. Bryan's video of taking a fall on April 20, 2024, at the Coast City Country Festival, in Vancouver went viral on TikTok wherein fans dropped comments stating it isn't a Luke Bryan show if the singer doesn't fall at least once.

The singer's tendency to fall on stage has resulted in rumors of him being drunk during his performances. Bryan responded to the rumors of him being drunk at his concerts during his appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live on May 6, 2024.

"It’s not alcohol, fans. People are assuming — you can’t just drink a bottle of vodka and go do a two-hour show", he said.

The Country Girl singer responded to the rumors after the host Jimmy Kimmel played a compilation of the singer falling during his concerts.

Luke Bryan jokes about the reasons for his falls

As the videos from the Coast City Country Festival went viral, Luke Bryan seemed to be falling due to slipping on a fan’s phone thrown on the stage. The Play It Again singer laughed it off and tossed the phone back to the fan jokingly saying that his lawyer would be calling.

Bryan slipped during his Raised Up Right Tour in Raleigh in 2022 while dancing and in 2014 in North Carolina when he came close to the edge of the stage and fell.

Taking to Jimmy Kimmel, the One Margarita singer addressed that whenever there are comments of fans talking about the fall, nine out of ten comments point to Bryan being drunk. Stating that it was his chance to clear the assumptions about the "drinking and falling" situation, Bryan first mentioned that he is 6'2 and trying to pull off Michael Jackson's moves in a very huge frame.

"And when you add water to a stage and slick cowboy boots, you go down hard", he said.

Quoting another reason for the constant stumbling on the stage, Bryan mentioned that he is very active and reaffirmed to the audience and his fans that the incidents of him falling on the stage have no correlation to him being drunk.

In context to his songs One Margarita, Drink A Beer, and Drunk On You, Luke Bryan stated—

"Even though the content of the songs alludes to drinking, it doesn't mean I spend my whole life [drinking] while working."

Mid-sentence Bryan asked Jimmy Kimmel if he was drunk to which Kimmel replied "I am, yes" and the audience burst into laughter. Moreover, Kimmel suggested that the reason Bryan fell off on stage might be because the singer is clumsy to which the singer agreed and said—

"If you’re gonna be stupid, you gotta be tough — I am that."

The Do I singer continued by saying that he had avoided injuries and that he could not predict when they would occur again.

Toward the end of the interview, Jimmy Kimmel suggested that the Roller Coaster singer wears a helmet the next time he's performing to which Luke Bryan mentioned that he'll opt for the NFL's new padded helmets.

The singer is set to go on ho Farm Tour 2024 in September.