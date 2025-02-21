"It’s time for me to come out" — Tory Lanez claims he is ready to compete with Drake, PartyNextDoor and The Weeknd from behind bars

Canadian singer and rapper Tory Lanez is currently in prison as he was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. He received a 10-year sentence in August 2022. In a phone call shared on Instagram on February 20, 2025, Lanez revealed his plan to drop an album this year.

The rapper mentioned that the project was in its early stages and that he planned to complete it within the next three weeks. Further, Lanez hinted at artists like PartyNextDoor, Drake, and The Weeknd as his inspirations for his upcoming album by stating:

"PARTYNEXTDOOR showed his best work of 2025, Drake showed his best work of 2025, The Weeknd showed his best work of 2025, now it's time for me to come out."

PartyNextDoor and Drake recently dropped their collab album called $ome $*xy $ongs 4 U on February 14, 2025, while The Weeknd released Hurry Up Tomorrow on January 31, 2025. Tory Lanez has previously collaborated with PND on Leaning.

Additionally, the rapper expressed his desire to work with Drake and the Weeknd via a tweet in 2022, wherein he wrote the following with laughing emojis:

“Been sending them songs for years … but nah, not a single one.”

From feuding to supporting each other: Tory Lanez's history with Drake explored

While Drake and Tory Lanez might be voicing their support toward each other in recent years, things were not always amicable between the rappers. Lanez and Drizzy were in a beef against each other in the mid-2010s, as the former released Uber Everywhere (Freestyle) and the latter dropped Summer Sixteen.

According to a report by HipHopDX dated May 2024, the rappers allegedly feuded over their shared Toronto background. However, they resolved their issues in 2017 and have been on cordial terms since.

Recently, Drake gave a shoutout to Tory Lanez on December 26, 2025, during his Drizzmas Giveaway stream with Adin Ross. Before raising a toast, Drizzy stated:

“3 up T, man. 3 up T. I know they don’t want to hear me say that. 3 up T.”

The number "3" referenced here is either a wordplay on "free" or the number itself being a symbol for broken handcuffs, according to a Billboard article published on December 27, 2024. This is not the first time Drake voiced his support for freeing Lanez as he posted an Instagram Story in February 2024 with a picture of the rapper and the caption, "3 you".

Moreover, in one of the episodes in his podcast, Joe Budden mentioned that he spoke to Tory Lanez over the phone from prison and they discussed Drizzy's rap feud with Kendrick Lamar. Sharing Lanez's perspective on the same, Budden stated:

“I spoke to Tory that night. He picks Drake. He picks Drake in the battle. I’m in the strip club bathroom while he’s just telling me all the ways of why Drake won.”

In December 2024, Megan Thee Stallion filed a request for a restraining order to be issued against Lanez. The lawsuit against Tory Lanez came into action after the rapper shot Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in 2020 during an argument at a party.

In her request for the restraining order, Megan accused Lanez of harassing her online from prison and subjecting her to trauma and re-victimisation. However, the rapper's lawyers rubbished Megan's claims. Megan was granted the restraining order in January 2025.

