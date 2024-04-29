Janet Jackson 2024 UK and European tour: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Janet Jackson Together Again 2024 UK and European tour will be held from September 25, 2024, to October 10, 2024, in venues across the UK, Scotland, and continental Europe. The tour will be preceded by the North American leg for the tour of the same name.
The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Paris, Glasgow, Amsterdam, and Antwerp, among other cities. The tour was announced by Janet Jackson via a post on her official X page on April 29, 2024.
The presale for the Janet Jackson tour will be available from April 30, 2024, at 10:00 am local time, starting with a Mastercard cardholder presale, the details of which can be found at the official Mastercard website link provided in the singer's announcement.
On May 1, 2024, A Priority O2 member presale will be available for the UK O2 shows, while on May 2, 2024, there will be a Live Nation presale available on select dates.
General tickets will be available from May 3, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via the singer's official website or via ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been revealed as of the writing of this article.
Janet Jackson 2024 UK and European tour dates and venues
Janet Jackson started her tour, titled Together Again, with a North America leg, which is currently ongoing and is expected to end on July 30, 2024, with a show in Arizona.
Itself a sequel to her 2023 tour of the same name, Janet Jackson will embark on the newly announced UK and Europe leg after wrapping up her North America leg as well as performing at the Lovers & Friends festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 4, 2024. The festival will also feature performances by artists such as Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, and more.
The full list of dates and venues for the Janet Jackson 2024 UK and European tour is given below:
- September 25, 2024 – Paris, France, at Accor Arena
- September 27, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena
- September 28, 2024 – London, UK, at The O2
- September 30, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at OVO Hydro
- October 1, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Co-Op Live
- October 3, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium, at Sportpaleis
- October 5, 2024 – Munich, Germany, at Olympiahalle
- October 6, 2024 – Cologne, Germany, at LANXESS Arena
- October 8, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Uber Arena
- October 10, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome
The dates and venues for Janet Jackson's 2024 North American tour are also given below:
- June 4, 2024 — Palm Desert, California, at Acrisure Arena
- June 6, 2024 — Chula Vista, California, at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 8, 2024 — Los Angeles, California, at The Kia Forum
- June 9, 2024 — Anaheim, California, at Honda Center
- June 11, 2024 — Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center
- June 12, 2024 — San Francisco, California, at Chase Center
- June 14, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
- June 16, 2024 — Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena
- June 18, 2024 — Saint Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center
- June 19, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois, at United Center
- June 21, 2024 — St. Louis, Missouri, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- June 22, 2024 — Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
- June 23, 2024 — Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- June 25, 2024 — Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- June 26, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center
- June 28, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden
- June 29, 2024 — Hartford, Connecticut, at The XFINITY Theatre
- July 2, 2024 — Detroit, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- July 3, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
- July 5, 2024 — Buffalo, New York, at Darien Lake Amphitheater
- July 6, 2024 — Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium
- July 9, 2024 — Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center
- July 10, 2024 — Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center
- July 12, 2024 — Washington, DC, at Capital One Arena
- July 13, 2024 — Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena
- July 14, 2024 — Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion
- July 16, 2024 — Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 18, 2024 — West Palm Beach, Florida, at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
- July 20, 2024 — Orlando, Florida, at Kia Center
- July 21, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena
- July 23, 2024 — New Orleans, Louisiana, at Smoothie King Center
- July 25, 2024 — Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena
- July 26, 2024 — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Paycom Center
- July 27, 2024 — Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
- July 30, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona, at Footprint Center
Aside from the tour, Janet Jackson celebrated the 20th Anniversary of her album Damita Jo on March 30, 2024. The album was released on March 30, 2004, and gained a platinum-level success after its release.