Janet Jackson 2024 UK and European tour: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Janet Jackson Together Again 2024 UK and European tour will be held from September 25, 2024, to October 10, 2024, in venues across the UK, Scotland, and continental Europe. The tour will be preceded by the North American leg for the tour of the same name.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Paris, Glasgow, Amsterdam, and Antwerp, among other cities. The tour was announced by Janet Jackson via a post on her official X page on April 29, 2024.

The presale for the Janet Jackson tour will be available from April 30, 2024, at 10:00 am local time, starting with a Mastercard cardholder presale, the details of which can be found at the official Mastercard website link provided in the singer's announcement.

On May 1, 2024, A Priority O2 member presale will be available for the UK O2 shows, while on May 2, 2024, there will be a Live Nation presale available on select dates.

General tickets will be available from May 3, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via the singer's official website or via ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been revealed as of the writing of this article.

Janet Jackson 2024 UK and European tour dates and venues

Janet Jackson started her tour, titled Together Again, with a North America leg, which is currently ongoing and is expected to end on July 30, 2024, with a show in Arizona.

Itself a sequel to her 2023 tour of the same name, Janet Jackson will embark on the newly announced UK and Europe leg after wrapping up her North America leg as well as performing at the Lovers & Friends festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 4, 2024. The festival will also feature performances by artists such as Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, and more.

The full list of dates and venues for the Janet Jackson 2024 UK and European tour is given below:

September 25, 2024 – Paris, France, at Accor Arena

September 27, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena

September 28, 2024 – London, UK, at The O2

September 30, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at OVO Hydro

October 1, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Co-Op Live

October 3, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium, at Sportpaleis

October 5, 2024 – Munich, Germany, at Olympiahalle

October 6, 2024 – Cologne, Germany, at LANXESS Arena

October 8, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Uber Arena

October 10, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome

The dates and venues for Janet Jackson's 2024 North American tour are also given below:

June 4, 2024 — Palm Desert, California, at Acrisure Arena

June 6, 2024 — Chula Vista, California, at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 8, 2024 — Los Angeles, California, at The Kia Forum

June 9, 2024 — Anaheim, California, at Honda Center

June 11, 2024 — Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center

June 12, 2024 — San Francisco, California, at Chase Center

June 14, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

June 16, 2024 — Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena

June 18, 2024 — Saint Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

June 19, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

June 21, 2024 — St. Louis, Missouri, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 22, 2024 — Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

June 23, 2024 — Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 25, 2024 — Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 26, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center

June 28, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

June 29, 2024 — Hartford, Connecticut, at The XFINITY Theatre

July 2, 2024 — Detroit, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 3, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

July 5, 2024 — Buffalo, New York, at Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 6, 2024 — Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium

July 9, 2024 — Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center

July 10, 2024 — Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

July 12, 2024 — Washington, DC, at Capital One Arena

July 13, 2024 — Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena

July 14, 2024 — Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion

July 16, 2024 — Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 18, 2024 — West Palm Beach, Florida, at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

July 20, 2024 — Orlando, Florida, at Kia Center

July 21, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena

July 23, 2024 — New Orleans, Louisiana, at Smoothie King Center

July 25, 2024 — Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

July 26, 2024 — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Paycom Center

July 27, 2024 — Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

July 30, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona, at Footprint Center

Aside from the tour, Janet Jackson celebrated the 20th Anniversary of her album Damita Jo on March 30, 2024. The album was released on March 30, 2004, and gained a platinum-level success after its release.