Johnny Mathis net worth: Fortune explored as iconic singer announces retirement due to age and memory issues

Johnny Mathis recently confirmed that he is stepping back from performing on stage due to problems linked to his age and memory. The singer, known for his albums like Swing Softly and Merry Christmas, revealed the news on March 26, 2025, through a statement on his Facebook page, which is now inactive.

Mathis – whose fortune is estimated to be $200 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth – has been performing as part of the ongoing Voice of Romance tour. The statement mentioned that Mathis will discontinue his stage appearances from June this year.

Johnny Mathis’ post also said that limited tickets for the last four shows of the tour can be accessed through the artist’s official website. In addition, the statement reads:

“At this time, the 2025 Voice of Romance Tour dates will continue, with the final concert currently scheduled on May 18th, 2025 in Englewood, NJ at the Bergen PAC. Additional updates will be posted as necessary.”

The post revealed that Mathis will soon celebrate his 90th birthday and that Johnny alongside his staff members, would like to express gratitude to everyone for their love and support towards his music over the years. Apart from this, anyone who has purchased tickets for the canceled shows would receive a full refund at the place where they bought the tickets.

On the other hand, the final four performances are scheduled between April 10 and May 18, with the last show happening at Englewood, New Jersey, as per People magazine.

Johnny Mathis’ net worth: Albums, singles, and more

The Gilmer, Texas native has accumulated a huge fanbase over the years for his flawless work in the musical world. His successful career dates back to the ’50s and he has worked with record labels like Columbia, Mercury, and Fontana.

Apart from music, Johnny Mathis also has an interest in golf and has organized his golf tournaments in places such as the UK and the US, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The outlet also stated that he previously hosted a charity tournament in Belfast back in 1985.

Among his properties, Mathis bought a mansion in the Hollywood Hills in 1964 and continued living at the place until today. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has also been associated with certain organizations at the same time, including the American Cancer Society and Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Johnny Mathis’ songs and albums have been his main source of income and his self-titled debut album was released under Columbia Records. Although it was not highly successful, Johnny started maintaining his position on the Billboard charts from the second album, Wonderful, Wonderful.

Mathis continued his collaboration with Columbia until 1963 with his 16th album, Romantically. The other albums released under the record label include Warm, Swing Softly, Heavenly, I’ll Buy You a Star, Live It Up!, and more.

Johnny Mathis then joined Mercury Records, and his first project under the company was Sounds of Christmas, which reached the third position on the US Billboard 200. He continued bringing more albums like The Sweetheart Tree, So Nice, and The Shadow of Your Smile.

In 1967, he returned to Columbia and had many other successful projects in his credits, like Those Were the Days, Close to You, and Love Story. He was additionally featured on shows such as Criminal Minds and Live by Request.

