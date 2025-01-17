Kenny Chesney Las Vegas Sphere show: Presale, price, where to buy, and all you need to know 

Kenny Chesney has recently announced the spring residency scheduled to be held this year at the music and entertainment arena Sphere, located in Las Vegas. The news comes around two days after Sphere shared a video through their official account on X.

The clip featured a blue chair alongside a guitar and cowboy hat while waves at the beach kept on hitting them. On January 16, 2025, Sphere posted the same clip through Instagram by tagging Kenny and writing:

"Have another beer in… Vegas? We'll see you in May, No Shoes Nation! Learn more and register for presale at kennychesney.com."

The first show will be held on May 22, followed by 11 more concerts until June 14, 2025. Tickets will be available on different websites from Friday, January 17, as per Nj.com.

Kenny Chesney also opened up about the upcoming concerts as he spoke to People magazine, saying that he is excited to bring a different kind of experience for his fans. He said that he was impressed with the technology used at the Sphere while U2 performed at the place as part of his residency.

He further stated:

"When we started talking about all of the possibilities playing Sphere offered, I was all in. Just the idea of 4D technology and the impossibly dialed in sound raises the experience for No Shoes Nation, literally immersing them in music visuals, sound and being together."

Notably, No Shoes Nation refers to Kenny's fan club and he addressed them by saying that they have always showcased their love for his songs and how they have played an important part in their lives. He mentioned that he wanted to "give them even more" considering their support towards him for all these years.

Kenny Chesney Las Vegas Sphere show tickets will be accessible on different platforms

Fans are buzzing over Kenny Chesney's upcoming residency in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tickets go on sale January 17, 2025, with fans allowed to sign up for multiple events, but only one registration per show. Chesney's official website states presale codes will be sent about 15 minutes before the sale begins, with staggered timings based on the requested shows.

According to Nj.com, people can visit Ticketmaster to purchase the tickets from 1 p.m. on Friday. The outlet also stated that in case fans fail to get their tickets on Ticketmaster, they can visit other sites such as StubHub, SeatGeek, Viagogo, and Vivid Seats.

Among all the sites, Viagogo is offering tickets at $281 and in case anyone is looking for offers, they can visit Vivid Seats where they would get $20 off on a purchase of $200 with the promo code NJ20 before they make the payment.

Furthermore, Kenny Chesney shared an announcement post on his Instagram page about the upcoming residency, which featured a poster and the caption reads:

"Both General Admission and Reserved Seating options will be available starting Tuesday (1/21) at 10am PT. General On-Sale Begins Friday (1/31) at 10am PT. @VibeePresents VIP Hotel & Ticket packages available now at kennychesney.vibee.com."

Kenny Chesney's last major project was Born which came out in March last year and managed to grab a position on the Billboard 200 and other charts.

