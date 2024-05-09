Lady Gaga's "Chromatica Ball" HBO Concert Special: All you need to know

Lady Gaga's 2022 stadium tour, Chromatica Ball, is making its way to streaming platforms this May as an HBO Concert special. The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 8, to share the trailer and the premiere date for the concert film.

The concert film will premiere on May 25 at 8:00 pm ET and feature powerful performances from the Oscar-winning singer. Fans across the globe can stream it on both HBO and MAX.

It was filmed during the much-awaited Chromatica Ball Tour which was initially postponed twice due to the pandemic. Sharing a sense of victory over the pandemic, the concert special was produced in a "single take" in the presence of over 52,000 fans at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Chromatica Ball HBO Concert Special premiers May 25 (Image via Rich Fury / Getty Images)

Like other performances of the tour, the September 2022 concert comprised more than two hours of musical magnificence as fans found themselves grooving to hits from Lady Gaga's career.

Lady Gaga's Chromatica Ball and Concert Special: Tour timeline, featured tracks, and more

The Chromatica Ball Tour was first announced in March 2020, and it was supposed to support Lady Gaga's upcoming album, Chromatica. While the album was released on the scheduled date, May 29, 2020, the tour couldn't go forward because of safety concerns following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first all-stadium tour of the singer's career, the Chromatica Ball, was postponed to summer 2021. The next year didn't bring any positive news for the singer either, and the tour was postponed again. While the after-effects of the pandemic were starting to wear off, international venues were still not ready for live music shows, and Lady Gaga was forced to postpone the tour to summer 2022.

Amidst the obstacles, the tour finally began on July 17, 2022, and concluded a successful run of 20 shows on September 17, 2022. While on the tour, the LoveGame singer took over the stages in Germany, Sweden, France, Netherlands, England, Canada, the United States, and Japan.

Instead of being accompanied by openers or support artists, Lady Gaga kept fans engaged by delivering lively and thrilling performances on all tour dates. People streaming the concert film later this month will enjoy a similar experience as they watch her performing songs like - Poker Face, Bad Romance, Shallow, Rain On Me, Just Dance, Alice, Sour Candy, and Stupid Love, among others.

Making the tour extra special, Gaga even went on to capture the headlining show at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for an 'undisclosed HBO project.' Produced and directed by the singer herself, it was later announced to be the - Chromatica Ball Tour concert special.

The Chromatica Ball Tour began in July 2022 (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

Sharing her experience of working with the singer on the concert special, Nina Rosenstein from HBO commented:

“Lady Gaga is a complete powerhouse. She’s a once-in-a-lifetime artist who never holds back, and ‘Gaga Chromatica Ball’ puts her endless list of talents on full display.”

While the singer never confirmed why the Dodger Stadium show was recorded for the concert film, she talked about how the film embodied immense creativity. Lady Gaga thanked her fans for their support and appreciated how they 'showed up for music and art in a big way' during the Chromatica Ball tour.

The Chromatica Ball was the highest-grossing tour of Gaga's career with over $112,394,525 in ticket revenue, as reported by Billboard.