Lawyer Tony Buzbee, representing over 100 Diddy accusers, sued by unnamed celebrity over alleged extortion

Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee has been sued by an unnamed celebrity in a civil extortion lawsuit, as reported by ABC News on November 19. Buzbee gained popularity after announcing in October 2020 that he would represent over 100 accusers in cases against Diddy.

The publication reported that an anonymous plaintiff, referred to as John Doe, filed a lawsuit against Buzbee and his firm, The Buzbee Law Firm, accusing them of "shamelessly attempting to extort exorbitant sums from him or else publicly file wildly false horrific allegations against him." John Doe further claimed that the allegations of s*xual assault against him, citing multiple instances of a r*pe of a minor were "entirely fabricated" and "malicious."

Trending

As reported by USA Today on November 18, 2024, Buzbee allegedly sent correspondence to the plaintiff describing him as a friend of Diddy based on the fact that the two attended "similar events frequented by celebrities."

In the lawsuit, John Doe also alleges that Tony Buzbee and his firm threatened to release fabricated claims that the plaintiff had r*ped multiple minors, both female and male. These allegedly fabricated claims concerned minors who were supposedly drugged at parties hosted by Diddy and would be publicized if the plaintiff refused to agree to Buzbee's monetary demands.

"I am a US Marine. I won’t be silenced or intimidated"— Tony Buzbee comments on John Doe's claims against him

Responding to the allegations made against him in John Doe's lawsuit, Tony Buzbee issued a statement to Billboard on November 18, 2024. In his statement, the Texas-based attorney said that he and his firm won't allow powerful people and their high-dollar lawyers to silence or intimidate s*xual survivors.

Tony Buzbee stated:

“It is obvious that the frivolous lawsuit filed against my firm is an aggressive attempt to intimidate or silence me and ultimately my clients,”

He continued:

"That effort is a gross miscalculation. I am a US Marine. I won’t be silenced or intimidated. Neither will my clients. Since our professional efforts at resolution obviously have failed, we will instead disclose the demand letters we sent at the time we filed suit.”

Expand Tweet

According to USA Today, John Doe's attorneys belong to a law firm called Quinn Emanuel, and they labeled Buzbee's alleged actions as "textbook extortion." The plaintiff's attorneys stated that Tony Buzbee pretends to speak truth to power, but it is far from the truth.

Additionally, the plaintiff's attorneys characterized Buzbee's allegations against their client as a "weapon in a calculated plot" aimed to destroy their client's high-profile reputation for gain. They added that there is no factual basis for Buzbee's claims.

The plaintiff's lawsuit mentions that he feels as though he has a gun to his head, elaborating that he either has the option of repeatedly paying a huge amount of money or "face the threat of an untold number of civil suits and financial and personal ruin.”

The plaintiff's complaint alleges that Tony Buzbee capitalizes on the bravery of victims who come forward against Diddy, allegedly using their stories to earn settlements from innocent politicians, business people, and celebrities.

The lawsuit against Buzbee also claims that the Texas-based attorney has curated a scheme to get payments by using coercive threats from anyone with even remote ties to Diddy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback